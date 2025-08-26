Property Ombudsman launches new website to strengthen standards for landlords and agents

The Property Ombudsman (TPO) has launched a redesigned website aimed at raising standards in the property sector and improving support for both consumers and businesses. The new platform provides updated guidance, easier complaint referrals, and streamlined registration tools—changes expected to benefit landlords, letting agents and tenants alike.

New tools for landlords and agents

The overhaul introduces a more efficient business search function, allowing landlords to quickly check whether an agent is properly registered with TPO. The service also now features case studies and links to external support organisations covering legal and technical issues—resources that landlords say are increasingly valuable given the regulatory complexity of the sector.

For businesses, streamlined registration forms and refreshed guidance aim to simplify compliance. TPO says the update was shaped through extensive collaboration with industry groups to ensure it reflects current market challenges, from complaint handling to lettings regulation.

Chief executive Andy Clachers said: “Our digital channels received more than half a million visits last year and have become the bedrock of our service. The new site’s responsive design will be easier to view on a wider range of devices, and we’ve built in tools to improve accessibility for a more inclusive customer experience.”

Supporting best practice in the private rented sector

TPO’s new-look site also highlights the body’s Codes of Practice, which set out minimum professional standards for letting and sales agents. Landlords, especially those operating through agents, rely on these standards to ensure fair treatment and reduce the risk of disputes.

By making its resources more visible and easier to navigate, the Ombudsman hopes to prevent minor issues from escalating into formal complaints. For landlords, this could mean fewer costly delays and less risk of reputational damage when disputes arise.

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has repeatedly called for clarity and transparency in how complaints are handled. Chief executive Ben Beadle recently noted that “landlords want to know their agents are accountable. Having clear, accessible standards is critical to maintaining trust in the rental market.”

A new business portal in development

Following the launch of the revamped site, TPO confirmed it is developing a new portal for registered businesses. This is expected to offer landlords and agents more direct access to compliance tools, case updates and reporting functions.

Clachers added: “We hope users find the new website useful and informative, with our teams regularly reviewing the content and functionality to refine and improve the customer journey.” Feedback tools at the bottom of each page now allow both landlords and tenants to suggest improvements in real time.

Editor’s view

For landlords, a more accessible Property Ombudsman service is a welcome development. In a sector where disputes can easily escalate into costly battles, prevention and clarity are invaluable. The new website won’t solve structural supply issues, but by strengthening transparency and accountability it may help smooth everyday landlord-tenant relationships.