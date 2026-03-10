Privacy tops tenant priorities as landlords prepare for Renters Rights Act

Respecting tenant privacy has emerged as the most important landlord trait among renters, according to new research from specialist insurer Hiscox ahead of the Renters Rights Act taking effect in May 2026.

Analysis of more than 1,000 tenant discussions on Reddit found that privacy-related conversations attracted 59 percent of all upvotes when tenants discussed their landlords. Responsiveness to repair requests ranked second at 16 percent, followed by clear communication at 13 percent and fair rent pricing at 10 percent.

Most renters report positive landlord relationships

The research suggests landlords are broadly well-positioned for the incoming regulatory changes. Just 5 percent of renters reported having a negative experience with their landlord, while nearly a quarter described their relationship as friendly and another quarter as professional. A further 30 percent reported neutral relationships.

Michael Dear, Landlord Insurance Product Lead at Hiscox, said: “These findings highlight the issues driving conversation amongst tenants when it comes to their landlords – privacy, responsiveness, and open communication. It’s clear that small, thoughtful actions like respecting boundaries, addressing repairs promptly, and being transparent about rent, can have a huge impact on tenant satisfaction.”

He added: “Landlords who prioritise these behaviours not only create a more positive renting experience but also build stronger, longer-lasting relationships with their tenants.”

Privacy concerns reflect broader regulatory direction

The emphasis on tenant privacy aligns with provisions in the Renters Rights Act that will strengthen tenant protections and restrict landlord access. Under the new rules, landlords must give at least 24 hours’ notice before entry and can only access properties for specific permitted purposes.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of Foxtons’ expansion ahead of the RRA, which highlighted how letting agents are positioning for the regulatory shift by focusing on tenant retention and service quality.

The full Hiscox research is available on the Hiscox landlord blog.

What this means for landlords

If you’re self-managing: Review your property access procedures now – tenants clearly value landlords who respect boundaries and give proper notice.

Review your property access procedures now – tenants clearly value landlords who respect boundaries and give proper notice. Watch for: The RRA taking effect in May 2026, which will formalise many of these expectations into legal requirements.

The RRA taking effect in May 2026, which will formalise many of these expectations into legal requirements. Bottom line: Good tenant relationships appear to be the norm, not the exception – but privacy and communication remain the areas where landlords can differentiate themselves.

Editor’s view

The headline figure – that just 5 percent of tenants report negative landlord experiences – will surprise those who follow political debate around the sector. It suggests the RRA’s stricter tenant protections are being built on a foundation that largely works, rather than addressing endemic problems. For landlords already operating professionally, the transition should be manageable. For those who are not, the message from tenants is clear: respect boundaries first, fix problems quickly second.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 10 March 2026

Sources: Hiscox

Related reading: Foxtons lettings portfolio hits 32,000 as London agent banks on RRA

