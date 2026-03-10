East Midlands leads rental growth as regional markets diverge

Regional rental trends diverged sharply in February as the East Midlands and North West recorded rent increases above 2.5 percent while Northern Ireland fell 6.6 percent, according to Propertymark’s latest rental tracker.

The monthly data shows the UK rental market fragmenting along regional lines, with national averages masking significant local variations in both direction and magnitude.

February rent movements by region

The East Midlands led month-on-month growth at 3.4 percent, pushing average rents to £1,027. The North West followed at 2.8 percent (£1,102), Scotland at 2.7 percent (£1,070), and the South East at 2.0 percent (£1,521).

Northern Ireland recorded the sharpest decline, falling 6.6 percent to £853 – though this follows elevated readings in previous months. The West Midlands dropped 1.3 percent to £1,040, while the East of England and Yorkshire showed marginal declines.

London recorded a 1.0 percent month-on-month increase to £2,226, remaining the most expensive region by a considerable margin.

Salary requirements show annual pressure

Despite monthly fluctuations, the salary required to rent has risen year-on-year in almost every region. Scotland leads annual growth at 5.9 percent, requiring £32,100 gross income to meet typical referencing thresholds. The North West follows at 5.0 percent (£33,060).

London stands alone in showing improved affordability on this measure, with required salary falling 2.2 percent year-on-year to £66,780 – still double most regional requirements.

Megan Eighteen, President of ARLA Propertymark, said: “February’s data reflects a more varied rental landscape than we saw earlier in the winter, with a number of regions recording modest month-on-month rent increases, including the East Midlands, North West and Scotland. At the same time, areas such as Northern Ireland and the West Midlands have seen rents fall back, demonstrating that seasonal influences are still at play in parts of the market.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of Zoopla’s rent data, which showed annual growth slowing to a four-year low nationally.

Regional rental snapshot – February 2026

Region Avg rent Monthly change Salary required London £2,226 +1.0% £66,780 South East £1,521 +2.0% £45,630 South West £1,372 +0.7% £41,160 East of England £1,324 -0.3% £39,720 North West £1,102 +2.8% £33,060 Scotland £1,070 +2.7% £32,100 Wales £1,043 +0.6% £31,290 West Midlands £1,040 -1.3% £31,200 East Midlands £1,027 +3.4% £30,810 Yorkshire £954 -0.1% £28,620 North East £908 +1.6% £27,240 Northern Ireland £853 -6.6% £25,590

What this means for landlords

If you’re in the East Midlands or North West: Strong month-on-month growth suggests tenant demand remains robust – review whether current rents reflect market rates.

Strong month-on-month growth suggests tenant demand remains robust – review whether current rents reflect market rates. Watch for: Northern Ireland’s sharp correction may signal a market adjustment after previous rapid growth rather than structural weakness.

Northern Ireland’s sharp correction may signal a market adjustment after previous rapid growth rather than structural weakness. Bottom line: National rent figures increasingly mislead – landlords should track their specific regional data when making investment decisions.

Editor’s view

The 6.6 percent drop in Northern Ireland will grab headlines, but it follows months of above-average growth and likely represents normalisation rather than crisis. More interesting is the East Midlands quietly leading monthly growth while receiving none of the attention focused on London and the South East. For landlords seeking yield, the data continues to point toward regional markets where salary requirements remain achievable for local workers.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 10 March 2026

Sources: Propertymark, ARLA

