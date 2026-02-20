Landlords spend 31 hours a month on property management

Landlords are spending an average of 31 hours per month managing their rental properties – the equivalent of almost four working days – according to new research that challenges the perception of buy-to-let as a passive investment.

Data from market research firm Pegasus Insight shows that for landlords with 11 or more properties, the time commitment rises to 78 hours per month – nearly 10 working days.

Using an agent does not reduce the workload

The research found that while 57 percent of properties use some form of letting agent service, landlords report similar time commitments regardless of whether they outsource day-to-day management. Oversight of compliance, property maintenance and financial administration remains with the property owner even when an agent is involved.

Time investment is highest among landlords with buy-to-let mortgages, HMO holdings and larger portfolios, reflecting the additional complexity associated with leverage and licensing requirements.

Running costs absorb a quarter of rental income

Beyond time, landlords also face significant financial outgoings. On average, they estimate that 23 to 24 percent of gross rental income is absorbed by running and maintenance costs – a figure that underlines the dual burden of operating a rental business.

Mark Long, founder and managing director of Pegasus Insight, said there is often a perception that letting property is a relatively passive activity. “The perception is that landlords just sit back and let the cash roll in,” he said. “But the data tells a different story.”

Long added: “As regulatory and operational requirements have increased, so too has the administrative and compliance workload.”

Professionalisation of the sector

The findings reflect broader trends in the private rented sector, where increased regulation around property condition, safety checks and tenant rights has added to the administrative burden on landlords.

Long described the time and financial input as “sweat equity”, noting that successful landlords are devoting both capital and active management effort to sustain returns.

He said: “Larger landlords, those whose properties are financed using a mortgage and those operating HMOs, are naturally exposed to greater complexity, and that is reflected in the hours they invest.”

Some landlords are turning to maintenance triage tools such as AskLettie to streamline repairs logging and tenant communications – freeing up hours that would otherwise be spent fielding calls and coordinating contractors.

The combination of rising time demands and ongoing cost pressures reinforces the view that the private rented sector is becoming increasingly professionalised, with amateur landlords finding it harder to compete.

Editor’s view

This data puts hard numbers on something many landlords already know: managing a rental portfolio is work. The idea that buy-to-let offers passive income is outdated. For investors weighing whether to stay in the sector, these figures make the case for either professionalising or exiting.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 20 February 2026

Sources: Pegasus Insight Landlord Trends Q4 2025

