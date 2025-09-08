Landlords await Housing Secretary’s stance as Renters’ Bill returns

Steve Reed has been appointed as the new Housing Secretary following Angela Rayner’s resignation, just as the controversial Renters’ Rights Bill returns to Parliament. The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has cautiously welcomed his arrival, but landlords are watching closely to see whether policy under Labour will finally balance their interests with tenants’ rights.

Landlords call for certainty as bill progresses

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, said the sector faces “substantial change” and urged Reed to focus on collaboration. “At a time of substantial change for the rental market, we look forward to working constructively with him. Top of the agenda will need to be ensuring the smooth implementation of the Renters’ Rights Bill,” Beadle explained.

He added that the government must support “long-term investment in new decent quality homes to rent” and rebuild “trust and confidence between landlords and tenants.” For landlords already grappling with Section 24 tax restrictions and high mortgage rates, certainty over the Bill’s implementation could mean the difference between staying in the market or selling up.

Reed’s track record raises landlord concerns

Reed, MP for Streatham and Croydon North since 2012, is no stranger to housing debates. In the past, he has criticised landlords in his constituency for refusing basic repairs and has backed mandatory licensing schemes. More recently, he supported higher Stamp Duty rates on additional properties and voiced his backing for the Renters’ Rights Bill.

Such a record has left many landlords uneasy. “It’s difficult to see how someone who has consistently voted against landlords’ interests can now claim to want partnership,” said Paul Sharma, a buy-to-let investor in Croydon. “We’re hoping for pragmatism rather than more red tape.”

Balancing politics with practical realities

Letting agents say the appointment comes at a delicate time. “The private rented sector is already under pressure from high borrowing costs, regulatory change, and uncertainty over Section 21,” noted David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander. “The government needs to create a fair environment where landlords still want to invest, otherwise supply will continue to shrink.”

The risk, as several industry voices point out, is that tougher regulation without landlord incentives could drive smaller players out of the market—leaving tenants with fewer choices and higher rents.

Editor’s view

Reed’s appointment puts him at the centre of one of the thorniest policy areas in British politics. Landlords want clear signals that their role in providing homes is recognised, not undermined. The challenge for the new Housing Secretary will be whether he can set aside his past rhetoric to create policies that genuinely encourage investment.