Government moves to ban Section 21 evictions in landmark Renters’ Rights Bill

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has announced the introduction of the Renters’ Rights Bill, marking the Government’s first steps to abolish Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions. The Bill, which aims to overhaul the private rental sector, was presented to Parliament today and promises greater protections for tenants, including those facing unfair eviction.

Concerns over court backlogs

The move to ban Section 21 evictions has sparked concerns among industry leaders about the capacity of the court system to handle the influx of eviction cases. Propertymark, a leading organisation for property agents, has voiced its worries about the strain this could place on an already overburdened judicial system.

Timothy Douglas, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Propertymark, said: “Whilst Propertymark acknowledges the drive towards improved standards, the UK Government must fully understand and recognise the impact that these changes will have, with agents across the country wondering how this legislation will help meet the much-needed demand for homes to rent.”

He added, “With such significant changes to the current tenancy regime, there must be a commitment to ensure the court system and grounds for possession are robust and fit for purpose.”

Renters to gain more protection

In its statement, the Government confirmed that the Renters’ Rights Bill would ban ‘no-fault’ evictions for new and existing tenancies. The Bill also includes other measures such as extending Awaab’s Law to the private rental sector, ending blanket bans on tenants with children or those receiving benefits, and applying a new Decent Homes Standard for rental properties.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner commented: “Renters have been let down for too long, and too many are stuck in disgraceful conditions, powerless to act because of the threat of a retaliatory eviction hanging over them. There can be no more dither and delay.”

Rayner emphasised the need for reform, stating: “We must overhaul renting and rebalance the relationship between tenant and landlord. This Bill will do just that, and tenants can be reassured this Government will protect them.”

Industry reaction to the Renters’ Rights Bill

The Renters’ Rights Bill has triggered mixed reactions from key industry figures. Oli Sherlock, Managing Director of Insurance at Goodlord, said: “The stuttering, broken-record loop the industry has been stuck in over this legislation may finally be coming to an end from today. It won’t necessarily all be music to the sector’s ears, but we will at least have some clarity.”

Sherlock noted that while the Conservative government previously delayed the scrapping of Section 21, Labour appears determined to move ahead without delay, stating: “It looks like the Labour Government will scrap Section 21 outright, and the courts will need to find a way to cope.”

Lauren Hughes, Head of Customer Success at Vouch, pointed out other critical changes in the Bill. “Labour has already indicated they will go further around rent increases—including ending bidding wars and challenging unfair rent hikes. However, we have thus far been given little detail about how they will achieve this,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Sarah Taylor, a property dispute resolution partner at Excello Law, welcomed the ban on ‘no-fault’ evictions. “This is good news for tenants and should protect them from unscrupulous landlords,” she said. However, Taylor raised concerns about potential court delays, adding: “There is a risk that landlords, unhappy with the proposed changes, may decide to sell their properties, leading to a shortage of rental homes for prospective tenants.”

Future of the rental market

The Renters’ Rights Bill is set to transform the private rental sector, aiming to address long-standing issues of unfair evictions and poor housing conditions. However, the road ahead may not be smooth, with concerns over court backlogs and the impact on landlord supply likely to shape the debate as the Bill progresses.

With the promise of increased tenant protections and a commitment to raising standards in the private rented sector, the Bill could mark a turning point for renters across the UK, but it remains to be seen whether it will meet the demands of both landlords and tenants alike.