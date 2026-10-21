Rushbrook reveals £1.4bn of landlord portfolios for sale

Almost £1.4 billion of landlord portfolios are on sale across England, as new research from Rushbrook counts 1,322 investment portfolios currently listed with a combined asking value of £1.398 billion.

The figures, published on 20 October, put the average asking price at £859,970. London dominates on value at £450.9 million, close to a third of the national total, with portfolios in the capital listed at an average of £2.36 million.

Whole portfolios reaching the market in such volume points to investors choosing outright exit over selling homes one by one, eight days before a Budget that many landlords fear could add to their costs.

Where the portfolios are listed

The South East holds the largest share of listings at 16.8 percent of the national total, followed by the North West at 14.8 percent and London at 14.4 percent. While the South East leads on numbers, the capital leads by a distance on money, accounting for 32.3 percent of the combined asking value.

For buyers with deeper pockets, the listings represent a chance to acquire rented stock at scale rather than building a portfolio property by property. Average prices outside London sit far below the capital, which keeps regional portfolios within reach of smaller investment groups.

Agents handling the sales say enquiry levels are holding up, which suggests the overhang reflects supply rather than a collapse in demand. Where portfolios sell landlord-to-landlord, tenants may see little change beyond a new rent collection account.

London skews the values

The £2.36 million average asking price in London underlines how much landlord capital remains tied up in the capital despite years of tax and regulatory pressure. A sale at that level crystallises large gains, which explains why Budget talk around capital gains tax has made owners hurry their decisions.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on TwentyEA’s rental supply data, which showed stock hitting a seven-year high as build-to-rent completions filled part of the gap. The Rushbrook numbers suggest much of that replacement stock is needed, with established landlords still heading for the exit.

Exit wave meets Budget nerves

The portfolio sell-off lands alongside Rushbrook analysis showing landlords weighing tax, regulation and finance costs together rather than reacting to a single rule. Sellers appear to be moving before 28 October rather than waiting to see what the Chancellor announces.

That timing echoes Hamptons analysis showing failed sales keeping 100,000 homes out of the rental market, a sign that stock is already sticking in the sales market instead of flowing back into lettings.

The risk for the wider market is that portfolio buyers include funds and owner-occupier developers who break homes up for sale. Each portfolio that leaves the rented sector removes several tenancies at once, which tightens supply faster than single-home sales.

What this means for landlords

If you are thinking of selling: portfolio buyers are active now, so marketed stock faces competition from other sellers and pricing needs to be sharp.

portfolio buyers are active now, so marketed stock faces competition from other sellers and pricing needs to be sharp. If you are looking to buy: regional portfolios offer lower entry prices than London, with the South East and North West holding the most choice.

regional portfolios offer lower entry prices than London, with the South East and North West holding the most choice. Watch for: the 28 October Budget, where any change to capital gains or property taxes could move sale and purchase decisions quickly.

the 28 October Budget, where any change to capital gains or property taxes could move sale and purchase decisions quickly. Bottom line: £1.4 billion of rented stock is up for grabs, which cuts supply if buyers are not landlords but creates openings for those still growing.

Editor’s view

Scale tells the story here. Single landlords selling one flat barely register, but 1,322 portfolios on the market at once shows a structural reshuffle. Buyers who stay calm and price sensibly may look back on this window as the moment portfolios changed hands cheaply.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 21 October 2026

Sources: Rushbrook

Related reading: TwentyEA: rental supply hits seven-year high as BTR fills gap



