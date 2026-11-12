Propertymark: Wales and North East rents jump 30% in a month

Propertymark data shows average monthly rents rose in eight of 11 UK regions between September and October, with Wales up 31.1 percent and the North East up 29.8 percent, in rental price and salary tracker data reported on 11 November.

The South West added 7.5 percent on the month, while Scotland, London and the North West were the only regions to record falls. The October figures point to renewed upward pressure across much of the private rented sector after a steadier summer.

Tenants now need higher pay to secure average-priced homes in eight regions. Scotland shows the largest annual increase in required salary at 3.2 percent, followed by Wales at 3 percent and the South West at 2.5 percent, which keeps affordability tight even where monthly moves differ.

Wales and North East drive monthly surge

The two sharpest monthly rises stand out against the national picture. Wales led the table, with the North East close behind, while the South West also climbed. HomeLet data on income spent on rent shows why such jumps matter, with many households already paying more than a third of pay on rent.

London still sets the highest bar. Propertymark puts the salary needed for an average rental in the capital at 69,660 pounds, against 29,130 pounds in Yorkshire and Humberside. That gap shapes where demand holds and where tenants start to look further out.

Three regions improve as supply gaps persist

Three regions moved the other way on the annual salary test. The North East requirement fell 6.1 percent to 33,960 pounds, the East Midlands dropped 2.8 percent and the North West eased 1.1 percent. Earlier rental inflation data showed a cooler market in spring, which makes the October rebound more notable for landlords setting winter renewals.

Kim Lidbury, president of ARLA Propertymark, said sharp rises in Wales and the North East show how quickly rental costs can change across different parts of the country. She said: “Ultimately, improving affordability will require a sustained focus on increasing the supply of good-quality rental homes.” She added that supporting responsible landlords to remain in the sector while addressing the wider shortage of housing will be essential to a more balanced rental market.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s October coverage of HomeLet findings on rent-to-income pressure, which showed older renters spending close to half their income on rent. The Propertymark tracker adds a regional layer, with rapid monthly moves in Wales and the North East sitting alongside slower annual shifts elsewhere.

For method, Propertymark draws the series from member agents and pairs rents with salary benchmarks. Readers can review the programme detail in the Propertymark housing insight reports hub, which hosts its monthly market releases.

What this means for landlords

If you let in Wales or the North East: check current comparables before renewals, as 30 percent monthly moves will not apply street by street.

check current comparables before renewals, as 30 percent monthly moves will not apply street by street. If you price in London and the South: high salary bars narrow the tenant pool, so weigh void risk against pushing for top-end rises.

high salary bars narrow the tenant pool, so weigh void risk against pushing for top-end rises. Watch affordability ceilings: Scotland, Wales and the South West show the steepest annual salary rises, which can cap what tenants can sustain.

Scotland, Wales and the South West show the steepest annual salary rises, which can cap what tenants can sustain. Watch supply openings: the North East, East Midlands and North West eased on the salary test, which may support demand if stock stays available.

the North East, East Midlands and North West eased on the salary test, which may support demand if stock stays available. Bottom line: regional gaps widened in October, so set rents by local evidence and keep arrears controls tight.

Editor’s view

Headline monthly jumps flatter to deceive. Wales and the North East spiked, but tenants still pay from wages. Landlords who track local pay and supply will price more safely than those who chase a national average.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 12 November 2026

Sources: Propertymark, HomeLet

Related reading: HomeLet: over-70 renters spend 46.8% of income on rent

