TwentyEA: rental supply hits seven-year high as BTR fills gap

Rental supply has jumped 12.1% in a year to its highest level in seven years, driven by a surge in build-to-rent completions filling the gap left by smaller landlords selling up. Property consultancy TwentyEA released the third-quarter 2026 figures over the weekend, with stock rising across every price bracket.

Letting Agent Today reported the data on 19 October. Growth was strongest in affordable stock: supply of rentals at £800 a month or below rose 13.1%, while £800 to £1,500 lets increased 14.5%. Ten of the 13 UK regions saw double-digit supply growth, with Wales up 24.7% and Northern Ireland the only faller at 1.3% down.

More choice does not mean easier trading for private landlords. TwentyEA stands by its earlier finding that 562 rental properties a day left the sector in the third quarter, and says smaller and accidental landlords keep selling while professional operators and build-to-rent schemes take their place. The result is a market where tenants gain options but independent landlords face sharper competition for good applicants.

BTR completions drive the rise

The consultancy attributes most of the extra stock to build-to-rent delivery rather than a return of small investors. That fits the pattern seen since 2024: mainstream rents soared between 2020 and 2024, then flattened, with the average agreed let in 2026 running at £1,488 a month, just £9 higher than a year earlier. Purpose-built blocks have added volume at the middle of the market while traditional landlords exit.

Regional detail favours the North and West. The North West recorded the strongest rental price growth at 4.9% year on year, while Northern Ireland was the only region where agreed rents fell, down 1.5%. Wales combined the biggest stock surge with continued demand, suggesting new supply there is being absorbed rather than chasing tenants away.

Affordable stock grows fastest

The concentration of growth in sub-£1,500 lets matters for void risk. Affordable properties let fastest and attract the deepest applicant pools, so extra supply at those price points should support occupancy for landlords priced correctly. Owners of premium stock face a different picture, with high-end supply also rising while tenant budgets stay tight.

Flat rents alongside rising stock also change the acquisition calculation. With the average agreed let barely moving in a year, purchases must stand on yield rather than hoped-for rental growth. Landlords buying from exiting smaller operators can still find value, but only where the numbers work at current rents rather than projected ones.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s October report on advertised rents breaking £1,400, which showed asking rents still climbing even as more homes reached the market. Foxtons data on London rental competition hitting a 2026 high points the same way: supply is recovering, but demand has not gone away. The full figures sit in TwentyEA’s lettings market reporting.

What this means for landlords

If you let below £1,500 a month: competition is rising fastest in your bracket, so sharp presentation and realistic pricing protect against voids.

competition is rising fastest in your bracket, so sharp presentation and realistic pricing protect against voids. Watch for: build-to-rent schemes nearby, which offer tenants amenities independent landlords cannot match on service alone.

build-to-rent schemes nearby, which offer tenants amenities independent landlords cannot match on service alone. Bottom line: rising supply rewards landlords who compete on quality and speed, not those who hold out for yesterday’s rent.

Editor’s view

A seven-year supply high sounds like relief, but look at who provides it. Small landlords are still selling 562 properties a day out of the sector while institutions build. The market is not recovering its old shape; it is changing owners. Independents who stay must run sharper stock, not bigger portfolios.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 20 October 2026

Sources: TwentyEA

Related reading: Rightmove: advertised rents break £1,400 as London hits £2,825

