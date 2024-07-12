Landlord appointed to new Labour housing team

In a move aimed at reforming the private rented sector (PRS) and addressing housing needs, the newly established Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government has welcomed five new housing ministers, including a landlord with direct experience of the sector.

Rushanara Ali Brings Landlord Experience

Rushanara Ali, re-elected MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney, has been appointed as one of the new housing ministers. Ali, who declared earnings of over £10,000 a year from her two residential properties in London, is expected to bring valuable first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced by private landlords. This appointment is part of the government’s broader strategy to deliver more homes and reform the PRS.

Key Figures in the New Ministry

The ministry will be led by Housing Secretary Angela Rayner and key housing minister Matthew Pennycook. They are joined by Jim McMahon, former shadow housing minister and MP for Oldham West, Chadderton and Royston, who takes on the role of Minister of State. Additionally, Alex Norris, MP for Nottingham North and Kimberley, has been appointed as a junior minister.

Two peers will also be part of the team: Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, known for her strong stance on the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill, and Lord Khan of Burnley. Lord Khan, who has expressed a long-standing passion for housing, highlighted issues such as damp, mould, and cold temperatures affecting children in the PRS during a Lords debate on the Renters’ Reform Bill.

Commitment to Tenant Protections

Lord Khan’s commitment to improving conditions for tenants was evident in his speech to the House of Lords, where he stated, “Much more needs to be done to decisively level the playing field between landlords and tenants, and a Labour Government will seek to truly strengthen protections for private renters, so that they finally get the long-term security and better rights and conditions that they deserve.”

Stability for the Housing Sector

The appointment of these new ministers comes at a time when the housing sector has experienced a decade of instability and frequent changes in leadership. Landlords hope that this new team will bring an end to the relentless churn of ministers and provide the stability needed to address the sector’s challenges effectively. This reshuffle follows the recent election, which saw 50 Conservative MPs with residential rental properties either lose their seats or step down.

With a new, experienced team in place, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government is poised to tackle the pressing issues within the housing sector, aiming to create a fairer and more stable environment for both landlords and tenants.