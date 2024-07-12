Housing Sector Leaders Call for Regulation of Residential Property Agents

In a joint open letter to the new Housing Minister, key figures from the residential housing sector are urging the government to legislate the regulation of residential property agents. The letter, signed by representatives from the British Property Federation, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, Federation of Private Residents Associations, The Property Institute, and Propertymark, highlights the need for higher standards and professionalism within the industry.

Appeal to the New Housing Minister

Addressed to the Rt. Hon. Angela Rayner MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the letter begins by congratulating her on her new role. The signatories express their shared commitment to ensuring good, safe homes across all tenures, emphasising that well-built and managed properties positively impact physical and mental health, social cohesion, education, crime rates, and the wider economy. “Housing is a key part of our nation’s core infrastructure,” they write. “Good housing improves lives, with better outcomes in physical and mental health, social cohesion, children’s education, crime rates and the wider economy.”

Call for Mandatory Standards and Qualifications

The letter calls on the government to set standards for those working in the residential agency sector through a Code of Practice. It advocates for the introduction of mandatory qualifications and competence standards to ensure individuals and firms raise service standards. The signatories believe this regulation is consistent with the outcomes sought by Lord Best and his Working Group, whose report provides a framework ready to be translated into legislation.

David Cox, Chief Executive of Propertymark, highlighted the importance of regulation: “Professional bodies have long called for effective regulation in the sector. We stand ready to deliver this and improve the living environment for homeowners, tenants, and residents.”

Widespread Support for Regulation

The letter underscores the broad support for these measures, including from the Opposition, which, while in government, cited a lack of parliamentary time as the only barrier to action. The signatories urge the new minister to prioritise this legislation, proposing an early roundtable meeting to discuss the government’s proposals and readiness to legislate.

In concluding, they express their hope for prompt engagement with the minister and her team: “We look forward to hearing from you, and hopefully meeting you and your team as soon as your diary permits.”

The call for regulation reflects a unified effort to raise standards across the residential housing sector, aiming to benefit all stakeholders involved and improve the overall quality of housing in the UK.