Holiday-let registration scheme to launch soon, tourism minister confirms

Tourism Minister Chris Bryant has announced that the long-awaited holiday-let registration scheme for England is set to launch “very soon” this year. The initiative, designed to bring short-term rental properties in line with safety and quality standards, will require landlords and letting agents to comply with new registration rules.

Details of the registration scheme

The online register will apply to all holiday-let properties, ensuring owners and agents provide essential details, including:

Property address and contact information.

Total days the property is available to let annually.

Number of nights it is let each year.

Proof of adherence to safety regulations, such as gas, electrical, and fire safety standards.

All listings on platforms like Airbnb will be legally required to display the property’s registration reference number. This measure aims to identify unregistered holiday lets and track their use, particularly in areas where housing shortages are exacerbated by short-term rentals.

Bryant emphasised that the scheme will create a “level playing field” for the holiday-let market by holding these properties to the same standards as hotels and B&Bs. He added that technical aspects of the scheme’s implementation are being finalised, with a national launch anticipated later this year.

Balancing tourism and housing

One of the scheme’s key objectives is to address the impact of holiday lets on local housing markets. In some areas, an increasing number of homes have shifted from long-term rental stock to short-term lets, creating challenges for residents seeking permanent accommodation.

Bryant highlighted plans to introduce a new planning class specifically for short-lets. This would require property owners to obtain planning permission if they intend to let out a home that is not their main residence for more than 90 days annually. This regulation already exists in London and will be extended nationwide.

“We are in discussions with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government because we want to make sure that the scheme works and delivers what people want: a really strong local visitor economy, but we do not want to undermine local housing strategies,” Bryant told parliament.

Implications for landlords and letting agents

Letting agents managing short-lets on behalf of landlords will face increased administrative responsibilities under the new system. From form-filling to ensuring compliance with stricter safety and quality standards, agents will play a pivotal role in helping landlords meet the new requirements.

The government also plans to grant local authorities enhanced enforcement powers, ensuring compliance with the new rules. For landlords, this will mean greater accountability but also the opportunity to improve property standards, potentially increasing appeal to renters and tourists alike.

A step forward for landlords

While the scheme introduces additional requirements for landlords and agents, it also provides an opportunity to formalise and elevate the short-let sector. By ensuring fair competition and meeting high safety standards, landlords could see increased trust from both local authorities and tenants.

The scheme also raises questions about its implementation: will it truly balance the needs of tourism and housing? Will additional planning permissions hinder property owners or encourage better regulation?

As Bryant noted, the initiative aims to support a thriving visitor economy without compromising housing availability for local residents. For landlords, engaging with the registration process early will be key to staying compliant and capitalising on the benefits of a regulated market.