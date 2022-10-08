Holiday let planning changes go ahead in Wales

Confirmation of planning changes affecting second homes and holiday lets in Wales has been published.

The package of measures announced in July included creation of three new land use categories over which local planning authorities will be able make rulings on change of use and to control the number of additional second homes and short-term lets in their area.

Following consultation, the Welsh Government will now to amend The Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987 to create the promised new use classes. These will be ‘dwellinghouses, used as sole or main residences’ (Class C3), ‘dwellinghouses, used otherwise than as sole or main residences’ (Class C5) and ‘short-term lets’ (Class C6).

The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 1995 is also being amended to allow permitted changes between the new classes of use: classes, C3, C5 and C6. These permitted development rights can be withdrawn within by local planning authorities ‘on the basis of robust local evidence’.

The two Statutory Instruments being introduced to give effect to these changes are The Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) (Amendment) (Wales) Order 2022; and The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development etc.) (Amendment) (Wales) Order 2022.

They will come into force on 20 October 2022.