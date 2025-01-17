Government to launch long-awaited EPC consultation for rental homes

The UK government is preparing to unveil its overdue consultation on energy efficiency standards for private rented properties, with plans to require homes to meet Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating C or equivalent by 2030. After delays since its initial announcement last September, landlords are now awaiting further clarity on the proposed changes.

Raising the bar for energy efficiency

Currently, private rented homes must achieve at least an EPC rating of E, while social housing has no minimum requirement. The proposed changes aim to tighten these standards, ensuring both private and social rental properties meet higher energy efficiency benchmarks.

Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh confirmed the consultation would be launched “shortly.” She stated: “The government will consult shortly on increasing minimum energy efficiency standards in the domestic private rented sector. The consultation will include proposals for rented homes to achieve Energy Performance Certificate C or equivalent by 2030.”

Fahnbulleh also noted that the consultation would address exemptions for properties unable to meet the new standards. “We encourage landlords and other key stakeholders to feed into this consultation when it is published,” she added.

Costs and compliance challenges for landlords

Bringing properties up to an EPC C rating is not without its challenges. According to epIMS analysis, a third of all homes for sale in Britain currently fall below this threshold. For landlords, the estimated cost of upgrading a rental property to meet the new standard in England is around £8,000.

Enforcement of existing EPC rules has also been under scrutiny. Data from Reapit revealed that between October 2008 and August 2024, the UK’s largest councils issued only 147 fines to landlords failing to comply with EPC regulations.

This has raised concerns about how stricter standards would be enforced. Many landlords worry about the financial burden and whether the government will provide adequate support or incentives to assist with the upgrades.

Wider changes to the EPC framework

The upcoming consultation follows the government’s December launch of broader proposals to reform the EPC system. These include reducing the validity period of EPC certificates, revising the calculation methodology, and expanding requirements to ensure all Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) are certified.

This consultation, which closes in February, is expected to significantly reshape the EPC landscape, impacting landlords across the UK.

Landlords are encouraged

With the consultation imminent, landlords are encouraged to prepare for potential changes and actively engage with the government’s proposals. While the new standards aim to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions, they also present financial and logistical challenges.

The question remains: Will the government offer sufficient support to help landlords meet these goals? As discussions unfold, landlords must stay informed and voice their concerns during the consultation period.

Energy Minister Fahnbulleh’s message is clear: “We encourage landlords and other key stakeholders to feed into this consultation.” For landlords, this is an opportunity to shape policies that could define the future of the rental market and energy efficiency standards for years to come.