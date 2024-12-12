HMRC urges landlords to embrace Making Tax Digital ahead of 2026 changes

The countdown is on for landlords to adapt to the UK government’s Making Tax Digital (MTD) scheme, with HMRC ramping up its campaign to encourage early adoption. From April 6, 2026, landlords earning over £50,000 annually from property income will need to switch to MTD for Income Tax, a change expected to revolutionise the way taxes are reported.

Phased rollout designed to ease transition

Initially targeting landlords and sole traders with a gross income above £50,000, the scheme’s threshold will drop to £30,000 from April 6, 2027, bringing more property owners into the fold. HMRC is keen to make the transition smoother by introducing a voluntary testing phase and providing support resources.

“Signing up early allows agents and their clients to try the new process before it becomes mandatory,” HMRC explained in a recent statement. “It will also help HMRC expand end-to-end testing, to ensure our systems work as they should before April 2026.”

To aid landlords, HMRC has released a comprehensive toolkit featuring checklists, guidance, and video tutorials to simplify the transition. Craig Ogilvie, director of Making Tax Digital at HMRC, reassured property owners that the change would reduce tax errors and provide better financial insights. “Using digital records and submitting quarterly updates through software will reduce the chance of unintentional errors in customers’ tax returns,” he stated. “It also means customers will have access to improved data to support their business planning and productivity.”

Landlords encouraged to seize benefits of digitalisation

For landlords, the shift to MTD offers the potential to streamline their tax affairs and improve financial planning. Property investor and landlord advocate Sarah Johnson views the scheme as a necessary step towards modernisation. “Initially, I was sceptical about the extra admin,” she admitted. “But after joining the voluntary phase, I can see how keeping digital records and updating quarterly gives me a clearer picture of my rental income and expenses. It’s a game-changer for planning ahead.”

HMRC is also targeting accountants and agents who work with landlords to participate in the voluntary testing phase. By encouraging early adoption, the department aims to refine the system further and address any potential challenges before the mandatory rollout.

Preparation key for landlords

With the clock ticking, landlords are being urged to act now rather than wait until 2026. Signing up for the voluntary phase not only offers a head start in understanding the system but also ensures landlords avoid potential penalties for non-compliance when the rules become mandatory.

The move to MTD is part of a broader government effort to digitalise the tax system and minimise errors. But for landlords, it also raises questions about readiness. Will smaller landlords struggle with the shift to digitalisation, or will HMRC’s toolkit and phased rollout provide the support they need?