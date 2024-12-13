Landlord issues mass eviction notices at Deptford flats ahead of refurbishment

Over 150 tenants at the Vive Living development in Deptford, southeast London, are being evicted after the landlord issued Section 21 notices. Residents were informed they must leave their apartments to allow for “upcoming refurbishment” of the building, sparking widespread concern and frustration just weeks before Christmas.

Eviction notices spark local outrage

A letter sent to tenants stated, “As part of this process, you will be issued a formal notice of possession, which will specify the date by which you will need to vacate your apartment.” While residents have received the legal minimum of two months’ notice, many are questioning the timing and necessity of the evictions.

Completed in 2017, the building comprises 83 flats, with a two-bedroom unit costing around £2,000 per month. No significant building defects have been reported, and Lewisham Council confirmed there are no planning applications for substantial renovations. This has led to scepticism among tenants and local officials about the true motives behind the evictions.

In a joint letter to the property developer Aitch Group, local MP Vicky Foxcroft, Lewisham councillors, and the Chair of the Lewisham Housing Committee expressed their disappointment. “We are dismayed that Aitch Group have chosen to abruptly issue these notices weeks before Christmas,” the letter stated.

“The private rental market in the north of Lewisham is overburdened, unaffordable, and difficult to navigate at the best of times. Now, in a usually quiet period, you risk flooding the market with newly evicted tenants. We are extremely concerned at the possibility of there being too few homes for the people you plan to make homeless.”

Landlords under pressure as reforms loom

Campaigners suggest landlords may be accelerating Section 21 evictions ahead of proposed reforms. The government has pledged to abolish Section 21 “no-fault” evictions, with the ban expected to come into effect by next summer.

Recent statistics highlight the growing use of Section 21 notices. Between July and September this year, 8,425 households in England were served eviction notices — the highest figure in eight years, according to Ministry of Justice data.

A spokesperson for Aitch Group defended their decision, explaining, “Aitch Group have issued a Section 21 notice to tenants at the Vive Living development in Deptford to facilitate the refurbishment of the building. The tenants have been given two months’ notice, as a minimum, in accordance with their tenancy agreements. We are working with residents to assist them with their relocations.”

Balancing landlords’ rights and tenants’ security

While Section 21 evictions are legal under current legislation, the situation highlights the tension between landlords’ rights to manage their properties and tenants’ need for housing security. Landlords argue that such notices are often necessary to carry out major works or repurpose properties, especially when economic conditions demand property improvements to remain competitive.

James Taylor, a landlord and property investor, commented, “Landlords face increasing challenges with rising costs, regulations, and now the impending abolition of Section 21. If we can’t manage our assets effectively, the private rental sector risks becoming unsustainable.”

However, tenants at Vive Living and local advocates argue that timing and transparency are critical. The abrupt notices so close to the festive period have been described as “callous,” leaving many scrambling to find alternative housing in an already stretched rental market.

As the government moves closer to abolishing Section 21, this case raises broader questions: How can landlords balance the need to maintain and refurbish properties while ensuring tenants are treated fairly? And will the new regulations provide a sustainable solution for both landlords and renters?

For now, the tenants of Vive Living are left facing uncertainty — and a ticking clock.