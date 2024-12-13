Landlords losing faith in Labour as property policies disappoint

A new survey has revealed that four out of five landlords who voted for Labour in the last general election now regret their decision. The research, conducted by buy-to-let mortgage provider Landbay, highlights growing dissatisfaction among property investors with the party’s housing policies, including increased stamp duty for buy-to-let properties.

Landlords voice growing concerns

The survey showed that while only 19% of landlords voted for Labour at the last election (up from 12% previously), 63% of those voters expressed disappointment with the government’s approach to the housing market. Many landlords feel unsupported and question their future in the private rental sector.

One landlord shared their frustration, stating, “Where is the incentive to invest? Who will take up the displaced tenants when private landlords, most of whom only have two or three properties, dispose of their properties?”

However, not all landlords are retreating from the market. Another respondent noted, “I shan’t stop buying properties, but how and what kind remains to be seen.” This cautious optimism reflects a sector navigating significant challenges while still seeking opportunities.

Unfair stereotypes and confidence issues

The perception of landlords as “rogue operators” was identified as a major source of frustration. According to Landbay, this negative stereotyping has eroded confidence within the industry.

Rob Stanton, director of Landbay, commented, “We are finding that, while some disaffected landlords are sitting on their hands, others are exploring investment opportunities across the country. There is always a place for decent, sensibly priced rental properties. What the buy-to-let sector really needs now is a confidence boost.”

He emphasised the role landlords play in addressing the UK’s housing challenges, adding, “With encouragement and support, the sector can continue to play an important role in helping solve the housing crisis. As a buy-to-let lender, we remain committed to doing our bit to help, innovating to meet the needs of landlords.”

Calls for better support and incentives

The dissatisfaction highlighted by the survey points to broader issues within the UK’s housing market. Many landlords feel penalised by policies such as increased stamp duty, tighter regulations, and a perceived lack of recognition for their contribution to the housing supply.

Stanton’s comments underline the need for a balanced approach that supports landlords while protecting tenants. “Confidence and stability are crucial for the buy-to-let sector to thrive,” he said.

As Labour faces mounting criticism from property owners, questions linger about how government policies will evolve to balance the needs of landlords, tenants, and the housing market as a whole. With housing shortages continuing to plague the UK, a cooperative approach may be the only way forward. For now, landlords are left questioning whether their investments will continue to be viable under current conditions.