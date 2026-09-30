HMRC: August property deals fall to 95,220

HMRC’s latest release puts seasonally adjusted UK residential property transactions at 95,220 in August, down 1.5 percent from July and 2.1 percent below August 2025.

The provisional figures were released at 09:30 on 30 September and cover completed sales above £40,000 across the UK. The unadjusted count was 96,250, 10.6 percent below July and 9.0 percent below the same month last year, so the two series should not be read as interchangeable.

A slower flow of completed sales affects landlords on both sides of the market. Investors selling a rental home may need more time and sharper pricing, while buyers can find more scope to negotiate where stock is not clearing quickly.

August property transactions slipped below July

HMRC’s adjusted series fell from 96,650 in July to 95,220 in August. It is designed to strip out regular seasonal patterns, making it the clearer month-to-month guide, although the latest month remains provisional and can be revised.

Completed transactions are a lagging measure: an August completion was often agreed weeks or months earlier. The release therefore cannot by itself show whether current autumn demand has weakened, but it does confirm that the late-summer pipeline converted into fewer sales than July.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s August coverage of HMRC’s July transactions update, when the adjusted total had slipped below 97,000. The August release extends that run rather than providing evidence of a late-summer recovery in completed deals.

Unadjusted sales fell more sharply

The unadjusted UK total declined from 107,610 in July to 96,250 in August. That wider monthly movement partly reflects the calendar and normal seasonal variation, which is why the adjusted total should carry more weight when judging the direction of the market.

Landlords planning an exit should separate a national transactions reading from the conditions for their own property. Local supply, tenure, service charges, lease length and the buyer pool can still decide whether an individual flat or house sells promptly.

Landlord Knowledge’s earlier report on the May transactions decline made the same distinction between market-wide turnover and the price achieved on a particular property. The current data adds another official checkpoint for investors timing purchases or disposals before the final quarter.

HMRC flags provisional August data

The HMRC monthly property transactions release draws on Stamp Duty Land Tax returns in England and Northern Ireland, with Revenue Scotland and Welsh Revenue Authority data used to maintain the UK series. The August estimates are provisional, and the next update is due on 30 October with September data.

That timetable is useful for landlords because it provides a regular check on liquidity without pretending that one national number sets every local valuation. A further fall would strengthen the case for realistic sale assumptions; a rebound would still need to be tested against borrowing costs and the type of stock coming to market.

What this means for landlords

If you are selling: allow for a longer decision period and check competing local listings before setting an asking price.

allow for a longer decision period and check competing local listings before setting an asking price. If you are buying: use slower turnover as a reason to test the vendor’s timetable, not as proof that every property is discounted.

use slower turnover as a reason to test the vendor’s timetable, not as proof that every property is discounted. Watch for: HMRC’s 30 October update, which will add September’s provisional completion figures.

HMRC’s 30 October update, which will add September’s provisional completion figures. Bottom line: the official August data points to a softer completed-sales market, so timing and price discipline remain important.

Editor’s view

Transaction data rarely settles an investment decision on its own, but it is a useful check on whether the market is actually moving. The August figures favour careful assumptions over optimism, especially for landlords who need a sale to fund their next step.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 30 September 2026

Sources: HM Revenue and Customs

Related reading: HMRC says July property transactions fell after June uptick

