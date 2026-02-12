Glasgow tops UK investment rankings with 9.3% yields

Glasgow has been ranked the top UK city for residential property investment, according to Colliers’ latest annual assessment. The Scottish city posted average rental yields of 9.3 percent – the joint-highest in the survey alongside Belfast – while maintaining a house price-to-earnings ratio of just 5.

Strong yields and low entry costs drive Glasgow’s appeal

The Colliers report evaluates UK cities across yield performance, economic indicators and ESG measures. Glasgow scored strongly across all categories, supported by growth in business formation, improvements in digital infrastructure, rising house prices and strong rental returns.

With yields of 9.3 percent compared to a 20-city average of 7.6 percent, and a price-to-earnings ratio far below Edinburgh (6.4) and London (10.8), Glasgow offers a compelling entry point for buy-to-let investors seeking better value.

Edinburgh placed second, marking its position in the top five of every edition since 2021. The city benefits from strong employment and population growth alongside consistent performance across research, liveability and ESG metrics.

London slips to third as regional markets strengthen

London fell from first to third position in this year’s rankings, driven by softer GDP growth expectations. The capital continues to lead on research and development activity, supported by its large student population and major universities, but affordability constraints are shaping investor appetite.

Cambridge moved back into the top five on the strength of the joint-highest GDP growth forecast in the UK at 2.5 percent. Manchester continued its long-term trend of top-ten performance.

Belfast recorded the strongest Property Pillar score overall, with the lowest price-to-earnings ratio in the survey at 3.9 and matching Glasgow’s 9.3 percent yields. For landlords seeking markets outside London’s constraints, both Glasgow and Belfast offer attractive fundamentals.

Supply constraints support regional pricing

Andrew White, head of residential at Colliers, said Glasgow’s rise to the top spot reflects a shift that has been building for some time.

“Strong yields, economic resilience and improving fundamentals are making the city increasingly attractive to investors,” White said. “However, across these leading locations new development is being constrained by economic and planning factors, which is limiting supply and keeping pressure on pricing and rents.”

The full Colliers UK Cities Residential Investment Tracker is available on the Colliers website.

Editor’s view

The data confirms what landlords in the South already know: returns are better elsewhere. Glasgow and Belfast offer yields double those available in London, with far lower entry costs. Regional markets deserve more attention.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 12 February 2026

Sources: Colliers

