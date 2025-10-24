Crypto-backed finance drives surge in global property investment

A growing number of wealthy investors are leveraging their cryptocurrency portfolios to buy property around the world, according to new data from Enness Global. The firm reports a sharp increase in crypto-backed loans as digital assets outperform traditional investments, reshaping how high-net-worth individuals finance real estate.

Enness says interest in crypto-secured property finance has exploded, with traffic to its crypto-finance pages up 214% in the past year, and more than 100 crypto-related loans facilitated in that period. The number of lenders offering crypto-secured borrowing has also risen by 30%, highlighting the sector’s growing legitimacy.

How crypto-backed property finance works

Crypto-backed property finance enables investors to borrow against their digital assets — such as Bitcoin or Ethereum — instead of selling them outright. This allows investors to unlock liquidity while keeping exposure to potential future gains.

Enness Global works with a range of private banks and specialist lenders who now accept leading cryptocurrencies as collateral. Loan terms vary depending on jurisdiction and asset type, with typical rates ranging from 3.5% to 8.9%.

Unlike traditional mortgages, crypto-backed loans are often structured through bespoke arrangements. Some lenders convert digital assets into fiat currency before completion, while others hold the crypto directly under agreed custody terms.

CEO Islay Robinson explained the appeal:

“High-net-worth investors are increasingly using crypto wealth as a sophisticated tool to diversify their portfolios and access the global property market more freely. Borrowing against crypto allows them to retain exposure to future market gains while deploying capital into prime real estate.”

Global property markets embrace crypto buyers

Enness Global has helped clients use digital wealth to purchase homes and investments in London, Dubai, Mallorca, Miami, Puerto Rico, and Bali, with an average property value of around £1 million. The company says crypto-backed borrowing is now a mainstream route for affluent investors seeking global diversification without cashing out of their portfolios.

This trend coincides with digital assets outperforming traditional property markets. Over the past year, Bitcoin rose 79% and Ethereum 59%, compared with a modest 2.3% increase in average UK house prices and just 0.6% in London.

That shift means it now takes significantly less crypto to buy a property than a year ago. Enness calculates that the average UK home (£272,819) now equates to ₿3.215, down 43% from ₿5.630 a year earlier. Similarly, the Bitcoin equivalent value of a London property has dropped 44%, from ₿11.078 to ₿6.219.

Robinson added that the maturing market has led to “growing acceptance from private banks and specialist lenders” who now recognise crypto investors as financially astute and well-diversified.

Digital wealth meets bricks and mortar

While volatility remains an inherent risk — especially with margin calls or fluctuating exchange values — crypto-backed finance has become a powerful bridge between digital wealth and real estate ownership.

For landlords and property investors, the message is clear: crypto-backed funding is moving from niche to mainstream, creating new pools of liquidity and potential buyers for prime and investment property.

Experts say the approach allows investors to retain digital exposure while hedging through tangible property assets — a diversification strategy increasingly attractive in uncertain global markets.

Editor’s view

Crypto-financed property investment is no longer a curiosity — it’s a credible force shaping the high-end market. For developers and landlords in prime locations, understanding how crypto-backed deals are structured could open doors to a new generation of global buyers. The fusion of digital assets and real estate finance may prove to be one of the defining investment trends of the next decade.

