Council eviction highlights landlord action on anti-social behaviour

A tenant has been evicted from a council-managed property in Caerphilly after months of serious anti-social behaviour, underlining how far landlords may need to go when early intervention fails. The case, concluded on 8 January 2026, offers a timely reminder to landlords of the legal routes available to protect neighbours and communities.

Anti-social behaviour enforcement and landlord responsibilities

Caerphilly County Borough Council confirmed that enforcement action was taken at a property in the Morgan Jones ward following repeated complaints from nearby residents. The council’s Caerphilly Homes Anti-Social Behaviour Team had been involved for an extended period, attempting to resolve the situation through support and monitoring.

According to the council, a partial Closure Order was first granted by the courts in November 2024, restricting access to the property. When problems escalated, a full Closure Order followed in August 2025. Even then, incidents reportedly continued, leaving local residents frustrated and anxious about their safety.

For landlords, the timeline is instructive. Courts expect evidence of proportionate steps before eviction, but they also recognise that persistent nuisance can justify decisive action. This case shows that tolerance has limits.

Possession orders and eviction as a last resort

When behaviour failed to improve, the council applied for a Possession Order, which was granted by the court in October 2025. The tenant was ordered to leave within 14 days. After non-compliance, bailiffs attended the property on 8 January, supported by Heddlu Gwent Police, to carry out the eviction.

Cllr Shayne Cook, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, said the council had no realistic alternative. “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home and behaviour of the kind being caused at this property will not be tolerated,” he said, stressing that eviction is used only after support measures fail.

For private landlords, the lesson is clear. While eviction is never quick or simple, a documented trail of complaints, warnings and court orders strengthens any case. It also protects landlords from claims that enforcement has been heavy-handed.

Lessons for private landlords managing problem tenancies

Anti-social behaviour remains one of the most stressful issues landlords face. Industry data from landlord bodies consistently shows it as a leading cause of neighbour disputes and forced possession claims.

Experienced letting agents often advise landlords to act early – logging complaints, liaising with councils and, where appropriate, using closure orders or injunctions. Waiting too long can allow problems to escalate, damaging relations with neighbours and increasing the risk of enforcement action against the landlord themselves.

While this was a council-owned property, the principles apply across tenures. Landlords are expected to balance tenant support with community protection. When that balance tips, the courts will back proportionate enforcement.

Editor’s view

Cases like this cut through the caricature of landlords as passive or uncaring. Most want stable tenancies and quiet streets. But when behaviour crosses the line, firm action protects not just neighbours but the reputation of responsible landlords as a whole. With pressure on housing stock only growing, can the system afford not to act decisively?

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 12 January 2026

Sources: Caerphilly County Borough Council statements; comments from Cllr Shayne Cook; court and enforcement records.

Related reading: New tenant satisfaction measures to increase scrutiny of social landlords