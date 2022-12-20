Landlords left on own when it comes to tackling nightmare tenants

Failure of police and local authorities to tackle anti-social behaviour in the private rented sector has been highlighted by National Residential Landlords Association.

Its latest survey reveals that, of those private landlords who have served a repossession notice at some point, half have done so because of a tenant’s anti-social or criminal behaviour.

And 84 per cent of this group had not received any assistance in tackling such behaviour from their local authority while 75 per cent did have any help from the police.

Two thirds of landlords trying to tackle the anti-social or criminal behaviour of tenants said they had always, or sometimes, faced problems gathering evidence or support from neighbours or fellow tenants to address the issue.

One landlord told the NRLA that ‘sometimes (especially in a house of multiple occupancy) tenants fear to speak up about other tenants acting aggressively or drinking or on drugs, for fear of safety. But we can’t ask offending tenants to leave without evidence‘.

NRLA is warning that efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour will be made harder when Section 21 repossessions are scrapped in the private rented sector. Under the Government’s plans, where tenants cause misery for fellow tenants and neighbours, landlords will only be able to repossess a property where the police or local authority have taken action against them.

The association is calling for measures to ensure effective action against nightmare tenants and the Government has agreed to its calls for a roundtable meeting to discuss how to tackle the problem.

‘The vast majority of tenants and landlords have a good relationship’, said NRLA chief executive Ben Beadle. ‘However, the minority of renters committing anti-social behaviour cause misery for their fellow tenants and communities more widely. They leave many living in fear of giving evidence against them.

‘The police and councils are failing to provide the support landlords desperately need to take swift and effective action against nightmare tenants. This needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency before Section 21 repossessions are ended’.