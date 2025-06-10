Burglary rates drop across England and Wales

Residential burglary rates across England and Wales have fallen by 8% year-on-year, with Merseyside leading the improvement, according to new analysis of Home Office data conducted by Go.Compare Home Insurance. The figures offer welcome news to landlords concerned about property security and tenant safety—especially in regions that have historically reported higher crime rates.

In Merseyside, burglaries plummeted by 32% compared to 2023, while Cleveland—last year’s burglary hotspot—saw a 26% fall in break-ins. The overall decline suggests a broader trend of improvement in home security and policing, though the picture is more mixed in some regions.

“While it’s encouraging to see a national drop in burglary rates, the regional differences highlight why it’s so important for homeowners to stay alert,” said Nathan Blackler, home insurance expert at Go.Compare.

Cleveland and West Mercia show major progress

The top five areas for burglary reductions were:

Merseyside (–32%) Cleveland (–26%) West Mercia (–26%) Derbyshire (–25%) Lincolnshire (–24%)

This represents a significant improvement from 2023, when Cleveland had a burglary rate of 1 in every 61 homes. That’s now improved to 1 in 82—an indication that crime prevention strategies may be paying off.

The East Midlands also recorded the sharpest regional fall in burglary rates, with an impressive 18% year-on-year drop, potentially increasing the appeal of these locations for landlords seeking lower-risk areas for investment.

Northumbria and Devon & Cornwall record rising break-ins

Not every part of the UK is seeing burglary fall. Northumbria topped the list for increases, with a 23% rise in reported break-ins. Similarly, Devon and Cornwall saw burglaries rise by 22%, and Dyfed-Powys in Wales recorded a 21% increase.

The five areas with the steepest increases in burglary rates were:

Northumbria (+23%) Devon and Cornwall (+22%) Dyfed-Powys (+21%) City of London (+14%) Avon and Somerset (+13%)

For landlords operating in these regions, the figures highlight the importance of investing in robust home security—not only to protect tenants and property, but also to keep insurance premiums in check.

“Insurers take local crime rates into account when pricing policies,” Blackler explained. “Those living in areas with rising burglary rates might see their premiums reflect that.”

Good security benefits tenants—and landlords’ bottom line

For property investors and landlords, the new data presents both opportunity and caution. Areas seeing falling burglary rates may offer greater tenant appeal and potentially lower insurance costs, while high-crime postcodes could incur steeper premiums unless properties are well-secured.

Blackler recommends upgrading locks, installing alarms, and regularly maintaining security systems. He adds:

“Simple measures like installing a burglar alarm, and upgrading the locks on your doors and windows, can help reduce your risk. In turn, this could bring down your premiums.”

Ultimately, landlords who stay proactive on security—especially in higher-risk postcodes—will be better placed to attract and retain reliable tenants, reduce voids, and protect their investments from loss or damage.