Airbnb rentals linked to rise in robberies and violent crime in London, study reveals

New research from the University of Cambridge has uncovered a correlation between the number of Airbnb listings and increased rates of robberies and violent crimes in London. The study, which analysed short-let rental data and crime reports across neighbourhoods from 2015 to 2018, suggests that higher numbers of Airbnb properties could be impacting crime rates in the capital.

Airbnb impact on London neighbourhood crime rates

The study, co-authored by Dr Charles Lanfear from Cambridge’s Institute of Criminology, examined crime statistics alongside Airbnb listings across various London neighbourhoods. Dr Lanfear stated, “We tested for the most plausible alternative explanations, from changes in police patrols to tourist hotspots and even football matches.” He added, “Nothing changed the core finding that Airbnb rentals are related to higher crime rates in London neighbourhoods.”

In total, around 4.5 million guests stayed in London Airbnb properties during the period covered by the study, making London one of the most popular Airbnb markets globally. The data, obtained through AirDNA—a platform tracking short-term letting trends—was mapped to neighbourhoods with approximately 2,000 residents each and compared to crime statistics from the UK Home Office and Greater London Authority.

Robbery and burglary rates rise with Airbnb growth

The research found that crime rates were most significantly affected in categories such as robbery and burglary, followed by theft and violence. Dr Lanfear noted that these increases in crime were primarily linked to entire properties listed on Airbnb, as opposed to shared rooms or spare rooms within occupied homes. According to the study, each additional Airbnb property in a neighbourhood correlated with a 2% increase in the robbery rate, a 1% increase in thefts, a 0.9% increase in burglaries, and a 0.5% increase in violent incidents.

Dr Lanfear explained, “A single Airbnb rental can create different types of criminal opportunity. An Airbnb rental can provide an easy potential victim, such as a tourist unfamiliar with the area, or a property that is regularly vacant and so easier to burgle.” He added, “Offenders may learn to return to areas with more Airbnbs to find unguarded targets.”

Airbnb’s response and ongoing challenges

While Airbnb has implemented measures to reduce crime risks, such as background checks and stricter booking requirements on popular party nights, crime rates continue to rise in some areas. Professor David Kirk, a co-author from the University of Pennsylvania, commented on Airbnb’s response efforts, saying, “The fact that we still find an increase in crime despite Airbnb’s efforts to curtail it reveals the severity of the predicament.”

The study has raised concerns about the broader social consequences of Airbnb’s presence in London, especially as neighbourhoods increasingly resemble hotel zones with limited regulation. As Dr Lanfear remarked, “While Airbnb offers benefits to tourists and hosts in terms of ease and financial reward, there may be social consequences to turning large swathes of city neighbourhoods into hotels with little regulation.”

As the debate around short-term lets intensifies, cities and communities may face calls for stricter regulation on Airbnb properties. With evidence showing that even a small number of Airbnb rentals can create increased criminal opportunities, both local authorities and residents may need to weigh the benefits against the potential risks to community safety and cohesion.