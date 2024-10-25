Areas in England that offer best value house prices and quality education

New research reveals the top areas in England offering a unique balance of affordable house prices and highly-rated schools, and ideal for buy-to-let investment. Kingston upon Hull leads the pack, scoring highest in the ranking, which considered both property affordability and the proportion of schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Kingston upon Hull offers top value for families

The study, conducted by Teachers To Your Home, combined Ofsted school ratings with average house prices to determine the best value areas for families seeking both affordable housing and quality education. With a score of 75.30 out of 100, Kingston upon Hull emerged as the top area. The city, located in Yorkshire, has 22.4% of its schools rated ‘outstanding’ and an average terraced house price of £119,953 over the past year.

Gillian Dixon, CEO of Teachers To Your Home, explained, “It’s important to note that higher house prices don’t always mean you’re moving into areas with the best schools.”

Three Rivers and Preston secure top three spots

Three Rivers, located in Hertfordshire, came in second place with a score of 73.73. Known for its attractive living standards, Three Rivers has 37.5% of its schools rated ‘outstanding,’ and an average semi-detached home price of £568,877. Despite its higher property prices, the area appeals to families who prioritise school quality.

Preston, in Lancashire, secured third place with a score of 72.66. Here, 21.5% of schools are rated ‘outstanding,’ and the average semi-detached home costs £183,385. Offering a blend of affordability and quality schooling, Preston is becoming an increasingly attractive option for families.

Dixon noted, “The top ten areas are spread evenly across the north and south, so wherever you are in the country, there may be a location near you with better educational opportunities.”

Diverse locations cater to varying budgets

The study highlighted a diverse range of areas across the country. Epsom and Ewell in Surrey, known for its higher cost of living, took fourth place with a score of 70.78. It has 35.3% of its schools rated ‘outstanding’ and an average terraced house price of £458,689. Norwich ranked fifth, boasting 26.1% of schools rated ‘outstanding’ and a more moderate average semi-detached house price of £283,632.

Stockton-on-Tees, Hartlepool, Newham, Redcar and Cleveland, and Wigan rounded out the top ten, each offering a balance of affordable housing and strong educational opportunities. Hartlepool, in particular, stands out with the lowest average flat price at £68,957, along with 15.4% of its schools achieving an ‘outstanding’ rating.