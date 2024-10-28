Landlords ARE working people: Industry pushes back on PM’s claims

Leading figures in the property industry, including Paul Shamplina and Ben Beadle, have challenged Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent assertion that individuals earning income from property are not “working people”. They emphasise that many landlords juggle day jobs alongside managing their buy-to-let (BTL) properties, effectively working for their income.

Landlords balance multiple roles

Keir Starmer’s comments suggested that those who earn income from property investments are exempt from Labour’s manifesto pledge to protect “working people” from paying more tax. Speaking on Paul Collins’ Talk TV show on Friday, Paul Shamplina, TV presenter and founder of Landlord Action, criticised the Prime Minister’s stance as misplaced.

Shamplina cited figures from the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), stating, “Most landlords also have day jobs, with 30% of landlords having full-time jobs, 10% working part-time, 28% being self-employed, while 35% are retired and use their property income as a pension.”

He added, “You also have to remember that official figures show the vast majority of Britain’s 2.7 million landlords—85%—have between one and three properties and are not multi-millionaires.”

Financial risks and commitments

Highlighting the diverse responsibilities landlords undertake, Shamplina said, “Most landlords have taken financial risks to invest in homes for renters, and let’s remember that being a self-managing landlord, which many are, is a 24-hour-a-day commitment. You have to take on a range of roles from being a compliance officer, credit controller, tradesperson, and contract manager, to mention a few.”

He warned that anti-landlord rhetoric could have unintended consequences: “It is a job, and the vast majority of landlords are working people. The unintended consequence of the anti-landlord rhetoric around at the moment is that more landlords will sell up, and tenants will be chasing fewer and fewer properties.”

Calls for government focus on rental market challenges

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, echoed Shamplina’s sentiments. He stated, “It is simply not true that landlords are not working people. Rather than stoking misconceptions, the government needs to focus instead on the key challenge in the rental market, namely a lack of homes to rent to meet ever-growing demand.”

Landlords across the UK are expressing concern over potential tax increases and regulatory pressures. Sarah Thompson, a landlord from Birmingham, shared her perspective: “I work full-time as a teacher and manage two rental properties. It’s disheartening to hear that our efforts aren’t recognised. We provide housing and contribute to the economy.”

As the debate continues, industry leaders are urging the government to acknowledge the vital role that landlords play in the housing market. Many fear that negative perceptions and policies could lead to a reduction in rental properties, exacerbating the housing shortage.

For landlords the Prime Minister’s remarks raise concerns about future legislation that may impact their livelihoods. The situation underscores the need for constructive dialogue between policymakers and the property sector to address housing challenges collaboratively.