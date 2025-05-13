york’s £1.1bn brownfield revival offers golden opportunity for landlords

York’s city centre is about to undergo a remarkable transformation—one that’s caught the attention of landlords and investors alike. The long-awaited York Central development, positioned directly behind York Railway Station, will breathe new life into a vast 45-hectare brownfield site with the potential to deliver 2,500 homes, including Build to Rent units, alongside one million square feet of commercial, office and hospitality space.

Spearheaded by a heavyweight collaboration between Homes England, Network Rail, McLaren Property, and Arlington Real Estate, the scheme is now being shaped by some of the world’s most renowned architects and landscape designers. That includes Allies and Morrison—experts in urban masterplanning—and Grant Associates, the team behind Singapore’s iconic Gardens by the Bay.

For landlords, this is more than just another regeneration project. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity in a heritage-rich city, offering new avenues for rental income and capital growth, especially with the scheme forecast to create 6,500 jobs and inject an estimated £1.1 billion in GVA into York’s economy.

Global talent chosen to reshape historic York

Designing the new York Central isn’t being taken lightly. Following a rigorous competition, a host of seasoned architectural names have been appointed to shape the vision for what Tom Gilman, managing director of McLaren Regeneration, calls “a vibrant, highly sustainable place.” He explained: “We have carefully selected some of the world’s leading architects and design specialists to work with us and bring our ambitious vision for York Central to life.”

Among the major appointments:

Cartwright Pickard will tackle the residential buildings,

Corstorphine & Wright’s Leeds team will design the Build to Rent offering,

Haworth Tompkins are taking on the affordable housing segment, and

3D Reid are set to deliver the hotel and Western Station entrance.



Meanwhile, Re-form landscape architecture, already well-versed in York’s urban fabric, will design the Museum Square and public realm in the first phase.



The entire masterplan is being tightly integrated with the city’s existing transport links, institutions like the National Railway Museum, and surrounding neighbourhoods—making it an enticing prospect for renters and investors who value connectivity, green space, and historical charm.

Why landlords should be paying attention now

So what does this mean for property investors on the ground? While much of the national conversation has fixated on planning delays, rising costs and incoming legislation like the Renters Reform Bill, York Central represents a clear positive: thousands of new-build homes in a prime city centre location—many of which will be tailored for the rental market.

The project, which has already secured outline planning consent and is expected to commence detailed design phases shortly, will feature parkland, leafy public squares, and wide pedestrian-friendly boulevards. If the execution lives up to the design ambition, this could quickly become one of the North’s most desirable new rental destinations.

The fact that Build to Rent architects are embedded from the outset suggests a meaningful commitment to professional landlords and investors, not just short-term speculative sales. Add to that York’s strong tourism economy, its two universities, and its growing tech and rail sectors, and the rental fundamentals are clear.

As many landlords know all too well, York has long suffered from an imbalance between supply and demand—especially for quality rental accommodation near the city centre. The arrival of York Central could help alleviate that pressure, offering modern homes in a well-connected, well-landscaped urban setting.