What the Renters’ Rights Act guide means for landlords

The government has published its official Guide to the Renters’ Rights Act (6 November 2025), confirming the direction of travel but not the start date. For landlords, the big ticket items are: section 21 going, section 8 grounds clarified, rent increases via Section 13 only, a mandatory PRS Database, and a new Landlord Ombudsman. The headline? Compliance costs will rise, timelines matter, and cashflow planning is critical.

UK rent growth context and why timing matters

Rents are still rising—albeit more slowly—giving some headroom to absorb compliance spend. Latest ONS data show UK average private rent at £1,354 in September, up 5.5% year-on-year, with England at £1,410 (+5.5%). Regionally, annual rent inflation was highest in the North East (9.1%) and lowest in Yorkshire & The Humber (3.8%) over the same period. Translating that: a typical £1,200 pcm tenancy has climbed ~£66 year-on-year.

Crucially, ministers say implementation will be set out separately and will not start immediately. Sector bodies stress the need for clear lead times; Propertymark warns progress hinges on “clarity… realistic timelines, and a fair regulatory framework.” The NRLA is pushing for at least six months’ notice before commencement. Landlords planning refis or disposals should model for both a Q1 and Q2 2026 switch-on.

Tenancy reform, rent process and grounds: practical takeaways

The guide confirms all assured tenancies move to periodic in one stage, with tenants able to end with two months’ notice aligned to rent dates. Evictions shift to section 8 grounds only, with strengthened ‘sell’ and ‘move-in’ grounds but a 12-month protected period for new tenancies and four months’ notice on those grounds. Mandatory arrears lifts to 3 months (from 2), with a longer 4-week notice, and tribunals will no longer raise rents above the landlord’s proposed figure when a tenant challenges a Section 13 increase. Backdating of increases ends; in hardship, tribunals can defer increases by up to two months. Expect more contested rent cases—so keep comparables ready.

Human angle? Letting agents report landlords already re-sequencing tenancy start dates and rent review cycles to avoid clashing with the unknown go-live window. Propertymark’s latest briefings echo that agents are “driving up standards” but need certainty to schedule works, notices and renewals without tripping new rules mid-process.

Database, Ombudsman and Decent Homes: compliance checklist

Landlords will have to register on a new PRS Database to use certain possession grounds, and join the PRS Landlord Ombudsman; local councils gain expanded penalties—£7,000 for first breaches rising to £40,000 for serious/repeat breaches. Separately, Awaab’s Law now applies in social housing from 27 Oct 2025; government intends to extend principles to the PRS via the Act, with timings to follow. Meanwhile, the Decent Homes Standard reform consultation (2 July–10 Sept 2025) foreshadows minimum condition rules for PRS; bank time and budget for damp, mould and hazard remediation, plus documentation.

Action list for landlords (now):

Audit tenancy agreements and diarise one rent review/year via Section 13 with evidence of market comparables.

Map possession strategies to revised section 8 (sell/move-in/antisocial behaviour/redevelopment). Keep proof bundles ready (agent instruction, mortgagee notices, etc.).

Budget for database and ombudsman fees ; train on complaint handling to reduce case risk.

Start DHS/Awaab readiness: moisture surveys, ventilation upgrades, response SLAs; track evolving PRS timescales.

Editor’s view

This guide is the clearest signal yet: enforcement, transparency, and redress are the new baselines. If commencement lands in early 2026, the winners will be landlords who lock in financing, standardise documentation, and get ahead on property condition. Yields can hold if arrears processes are tight and void risk is managed. The real pinch point? Tribunal capacity and local authority consistency—watch those timetables.

