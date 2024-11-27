West Northamptonshire Council introduces new HMO licensing scheme

West Northamptonshire Council has announced plans for an Additional Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) Licensing Scheme, set to take effect from February 2025. The scheme will require landlords to license properties with three or four occupants from two or more households, aiming to improve housing standards and reduce issues linked to poorly managed HMOs.

Addressing safety and community concerns

The council states that the new licensing scheme is designed to tackle problems such as inadequate maintenance, fire safety risks, and poor property conditions. It also aims to address the wider impact of poorly managed HMOs on local communities.

A council spokesperson explained the rationale: “This scheme will help ensure that rented properties meet required safety and maintenance standards, protecting tenants and minimising the adverse effects on neighbourhoods caused by properties that are not properly managed.”

The scheme follows a public consultation held in the summer, though the council has not disclosed the specific feedback received or the balance of public opinion on the proposals.

Streamlined application process for landlords

To simplify compliance, the council plans to implement an online licensing system, allowing landlords to easily submit applications and access guidance. The council has also pledged to keep landlords and residents informed about their roles and responsibilities under the scheme.