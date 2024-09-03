Upstix launches UK’s first instant cash offer for quick home sales

Upstix, a leading property buying company, has launched a groundbreaking “Instant Cash Offer” portal, enabling landlords and homeowners across the UK to receive an instant cash offer range for their property, potentially completing the sale in as little as seven days.

Instant cash offers redefine property sales

Selling a property in the UK traditionally takes around seven months, with sellers often facing lengthy negotiations, multiple viewings, and the uncertainty of offers falling through—one in three sales fail to complete. Upstix’s new Instant Cash Offer portal aims to eliminate these hurdles, offering sellers a swift and transparent way to sell their home.

The portal uses AI technology to analyse property and neighbourhood data, providing sellers with an instant valuation and cash offer range. Sellers simply enter their postcode and a few property details on the Upstix website to receive an immediate offer. After this initial valuation, a representative from Upstix arranges a property inspection and survey, leading to a final offer that allows sellers to complete the sale on their own timeline.

Addressing the frustrations of traditional sales

Recent research by Upstix revealed that many sellers face significant challenges when selling their homes, with 23% finding the process takes longer than expected, 18% needing to reduce the asking price, and 9% experiencing buyers pulling out at the last minute. In response to these common issues, Upstix’s Instant Cash Offer provides a solution that reduces stress and uncertainty. Remarkably, 54% of those surveyed indicated they would accept a lower offer to avoid these complications.

Upstix COO, Fred Jones, highlighted the benefits of the new service: “Sellers traditionally opt to sell through a local estate agent, which takes on average seven months and where one in three sales falls through. Our new Instant Cash Offers allow sellers to receive an instant and transparent offer on their property and complete a sale when they want, often in just a few weeks.”

Fair and flexible offers for sellers

Upstix offers sellers up to 85% of the market value of their property, covering all costs and associated fees. If Upstix resells the property at a higher price later on, they pass the majority of the profit back to the original seller, ensuring a fair deal. This approach provides a quick and reliable alternative for those needing to sell their property without the typical delays and uncertainties.