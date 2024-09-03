Lambeth Council Proposes Stricter HMO Regulations

Lambeth, one of London’s largest boroughs, has launched a public consultation to consider tightening planning controls for smaller Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs). The proposed changes specifically target properties accommodating between three and six unrelated tenants who share facilities like kitchens and bathrooms.

Resident concerns prompt action

The move comes in response to complaints from residents in two key wards, Streatham Common & Vale and Streatham St Leonard’s, located in the borough’s southern area. Residents have raised concerns about the increasing number of HMOs and the related issues, including anti-social behaviour, the loss of family homes, and the negative impact on the character of these neighbourhoods. Lambeth Council is seeking input from landlords as part of the consultation, which runs until 7th October 2024.

Following the consultation, the council will review all feedback before deciding whether to implement the proposed Article 4 Direction. If approved, the new rules would come into effect 12 months after the decision is made. Currently, landlords across England can convert properties into smaller HMOs without planning permission due to changes in ‘permitted development’ rights introduced in 2010. However, councils can override this through an Article 4 Direction, which removes these rights in specific areas.

The impact on Streatham ward

The specific areas under review, Streatham Common & Vale and Streatham St Leonard’s, have seen a significant increase in HMOs. Residents have expressed frustration over the “anti-social behaviour, loss of family homes, and impact on the character of the areas” attributed to the high concentration of HMOs. Earlier this year, Lambeth Council considered implementing an immediate Article 4 Direction but decided against it due to the potential costs involved.

These costs likely relate to the legal challenges the council might face from landlords who are part-way through converting properties into HMOs. Such landlords could seek compensation if the new restrictions jeopardize their investments.

Future of HMO regulations in Lambeth

Lambeth Council is now taking a more measured approach by holding an eight-week consultation. The proposed restrictions would be introduced in August 2025, subject to approval by the Secretary of State. Councillor Danny Adilypour, Lambeth’s Cabinet Member for Sustainable Growth and New Homes, emphasised the council’s concerns: “We are extremely concerned about the way some HMOs are negatively impacting our residents and communities. This is why we are evaluating all options available to us and will take the necessary action to prevent any further inconvenience and distress.”

Landlords are encouraged to participate in the consultation and share their views on the proposed changes. The outcome of this process could set a precedent for other London boroughs facing similar issues with HMOs.