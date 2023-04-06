Majority of UK Investors Remain Confident Despite Economic Concerns

A recent survey commissioned by peer-to-peer real estate investment platform, easyMoney, found that 80% of UK investors have confidence that their portfolio will bring a return over the new financial year. Despite this optimistic outlook, concerns about the general economic landscape, the cost of living crisis, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continue to loom large.

Of the respondents, just 20% stated that they were not confident in their portfolio’s ability to bring a return, while 25% were slightly confident, 32% were somewhat confident, and 23% felt very confident. Looking ahead, 63% of investors plan to keep their portfolio as is for the year, while 29% plan to make further investments, and only 8% intend to reduce their portfolio size.

When it comes to investment channels, stocks and shares were the most popular, followed by ISAs, bonds, and Index or Mutual Funds. However, despite the April deadline for tax-free ISA allowance looming, just 35% of investors said they had maximised their allowance for the current tax year.

Regarding ISAs specifically, stocks and shares ISAs were the most popular, followed by cash ISAs, while the Innovative Finance ISA was the least widely utilised. Despite offering stronger returns and other benefits, investors have not yet embraced this new investment product.

EasyMoney’s CEO, Jason Ferrando, said: “It’s great to see that investor confidence remains robust for the year ahead, and this is no doubt the result of a varied approach to investing and the benefits that a diverse portfolio can bring. What is perhaps surprising is the fact that so few are utilising the tax-free allowance open to them via ISA investment.”

He added: “Our advice, whichever path you decide on, make sure you maximise your tax-free ISA allowance this financial year.”