Telford confirms HMO controls despite low consultation response

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed new HMO planning controls will come into force from February 2027, despite receiving fewer than 200 responses to its consultation on the proposals.

The Article 4 Direction, which removes permitted development rights for small HMOs, was backed by what the council described as “overwhelming support” from those who responded. From 27 February 2027, landlords will need planning permission for all new HMO conversions in the borough – a significant change from current rules that allow properties to be converted to small HMOs without planning approval.

Licensing expansion under review

Alongside the planning changes, the council is consulting on a separate licensing scheme that would require all HMO landlords to pay for a licence – not just those with five or more tenants as under current mandatory rules. The licensing consultation closes on 11 March 2026.

A council spokesperson said: “We are on a mission to improve the availability, quality and affordability of housing for local people through a raft of measures as set out in our housing strategy. One area where we know more needs to be done is the management of HMOs.”

The spokesperson added: “The Article 4 Direction when it comes into force next year will give the council greater control on where HMOs are created. It will allow the council to consider the impact of all new HMOs on local amenities and communities before a planning decision is made.”

Low turnout raises questions

The consultation attracted around 200 responses – a modest figure for a borough with a population of approximately 185,000. While the council emphasised the majority of respondents supported the proposals, the low turnout may concern landlords who question whether the consultation adequately captured views from across the local rental sector.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s February coverage of Wyre Forest’s HMO consultation, which saw similar moves to introduce Article 4 controls. The pattern reflects a growing trend of councils across England tightening restrictions on HMO development, often citing concerns about neighbourhood character and housing mix.

What this means for landlords

If you own property in Telford: Any HMO conversion started after 27 February 2027 will require full planning permission – factor in additional time and costs when assessing potential purchases.

Watch for: The licensing consultation deadline on 11 March 2026 – if approved, all HMO landlords in the borough will need to budget for licence fees regardless of property size.

Bottom line: Landlords considering HMO conversions in Telford should act before February 2027 or prepare for a more complex and uncertain planning process.

Editor’s view

Nearly 200 responses from a population of 185,000 is hardly a ringing endorsement of public engagement – yet the council presses ahead regardless. For landlords, the message is clear: councils are determined to restrict HMO growth whatever the consultation turnout. Those eyeing Telford should move quickly or look elsewhere.

Published: 3 March 2026

Published: 3 March 2026

Sources: Telford & Wrekin Council

