Summer listings get twice the enquiries as London landlords urged to prepare

Landlords listing rental properties in London during summer months receive twice as many tenant enquiries as those listing earlier in the year, according to new data from lettings agent Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward.

The analysis shows June, July and August accounted for 62 percent of all tenant enquiries across 2025 – more than double the combined total from January through May. With the Renters’ Rights Act taking effect on 1 May 2026, landlords face a narrow window to prepare properties and paperwork before peak demand arrives.

Spring preparation key to summer success

KFH recommends landlords use the spring months to refresh properties before the summer rush. Fresh paint, basic repairs and energy efficiency improvements such as LED lighting and draught-proofing can lift a property’s appeal without major expense.

The timing guidance comes as outer London rental stock has fallen to just 15 percent in the worst-hit boroughs, intensifying competition for quality tenants when supply eventually improves.

RRA compliance adds to spring workload

From 1 May, new tenancy agreements become rolling month-to-month by default, and landlords must provide written summaries of key terms. Existing tenants should receive the government information sheet by 31 May 2026 – with fines up to £7,000 for missing the deadline.

Pet requests also become a formal process from May. Landlords must respond in writing within 28 days, with valid reasons required for any refusal. KFH suggests preparing a standard pet policy setting out house rules to streamline the process.

Rent reviews are now limited to once annually with at least two months’ notice using the prescribed form. Landlords should diarise review dates and communicate expectations to tenants early.

What this means for landlords

If you’re planning to list: Properties ready by late May will hit the market just as enquiries surge – aim to complete compliance and cosmetic work by mid-May.

Properties ready by late May will hit the market just as enquiries surge – aim to complete compliance and cosmetic work by mid-May. Watch for: The 31 May deadline for sending information sheets to existing tenants – set reminders now.

The 31 May deadline for sending information sheets to existing tenants – set reminders now. Bottom line: Missing the summer window could mean longer void periods in a quieter autumn market.

Editor’s view

The summer spike in tenant activity is not new, but the timing has never been sharper. Landlords now have six weeks to get both properties and paperwork RRA-ready before the busiest letting season on record. Those who treat spring as preparation time rather than downtime will be rewarded come June.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 24 March 2026

Sources: Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward

Related reading: Third of landlords sell up as RRA triggers regional supply squeeze

