Small cheer for landlords in Sunak’s latest Budget

‘We want to turn Generation Rent into Generation Buy’, said Chancellor Rishi Sunak when delivering his 2021 Budget this week.

It contained an extension of the stamp duty holiday, but freezing of allowances for capital gains tax and inheritance tax. A more fundamental change to CGT rules, feared by many landlords, did not materialise.

Neither did the Chancellor raise income tax, national insurance or VAT rates.

‘We’ve nearly doubled the income tax personal allowance over the last decade’, he said. ‘We will of course deliver our promise to increase it again next year to £12,570, but we will then keep it at this more generous level until April 2026.

‘The Higher Rate threshold will similarly be increased next year, to £50,270, and will then also remain at that level for the same period.

‘But I want to be clear with all Members that this policy does remove the incremental benefit created had thresholds continued to increase with inflation’.

And, for two years from April 2022, the VAT registration threshold of £85,000 will remain unchanged.

Delivered against the backdrop of a 10 per cent contraction in the economy – the largest fall in over 300 years – and borrowing at its highest ever outside wartime, the Chancellor announced an intention to increase corporation tax to 25 per cent from 2023. But the 6 per cent increase will not apply to small business with profits of less than £50,000. They will benefit from a new ‘small profits rate’.

‘This means around 70 per cent of companies – 1.4m businesses – will be completely unaffected’, said Sunak. Further, taper relief will mean only 10 per cent of companies will pay the full 25 per cent rate.

‘It’s going to take this country – and the whole world – a long time to recover from this extraordinary economic situation. But we will recover’, said the Chancellor.

Stamp duty and deposits ‘The housing sector supports over half a million jobs’, said Sunak, explaining his stamp duty measures. ‘The cut in stamp duty I announced last summer has helped hundreds of thousands of people buy a home and supported the economy at a critical time. ‘But due to the sheer volume of transactions we’re seeing, many new purchases won’t complete in time for the end of March. ‘So I can announce today the £500,000 nil rate band will not end on the 31st of March, it will end on the 30th of June. ‘Then, to smooth the transition back to normal, the nil rate band will be £250,000, double its standard level, until the end of September – and we will only return to the usual level of £125,000 from October 1st. ‘Even with the stamp duty cut, there is still a significant barrier to people getting on the housing ladder – the cost of a deposit. ‘So I’m announcing today a new policy to stand behind homebuyers: a mortgage guarantee. ‘Lenders who provide mortgages to home buyers who can only afford a five percent deposit, will benefit from a government guarantee on those mortgages. ‘And I’m pleased to say that several of the country’s largest lenders including Lloyds, NatWest, Santander, Barclays and HSBC will be offering these 95 per cent mortgages from next month, and I know more, including Virgin Money will follow shortly after. ‘A policy that gives people who can’t afford a big deposit the chance to buy their own home’.