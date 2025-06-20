Scottish property market value climbs 45% in a decade

Scotland’s residential property market has grown by £7 billion over the past ten years, with the total value of home sales rising from £15.7 billion in 2014–15 to £22.7 billion in 2024–25, according to Registers of Scotland’s latest Annual Property Market Report. The new data shows a decade of strong upward momentum for landlords and property investors, with average prices and transaction volumes both heading in a favourable direction.

In 2024–25 alone, the average house price rose by 3% to £190,000, while sales volumes increased 7% year-on-year, with nearly 100,000 homes changing hands across Scotland. Residential property sales in total were worth £22.7 billion, up 10% on the previous year.

Glasgow leads on growth as property values rebound

Over the past ten years, Glasgow has seen the highest increase in residential property prices, rising a full 62%, outpacing the national average. By contrast, Aberdeen was the only Scottish city where values declined—falling 27% due to long-term impacts from the oil and gas downturn.

Semi-detached homes have led the way in property type appreciation, with a 45% growth over the decade, while flats showed more modest increases of 26%. The report also revealed that new builds have increased in average price by 51%, although overall sales volume for new build homes dipped 7% in 2024–25.

Despite this, median new build prices still rose from £300,000 to £310,000, and new builds made up 9% of all residential sales last year—highlighting their continued relevance for both developers and long-term buy-to-let investors.

Landlords well-positioned as market demand holds

A spokesperson for Registers of Scotland described the new findings as essential reading for those keeping a close eye on the Scottish housing market. “The Registers of Scotland Property Market Report is an essential resource for industry professionals, journalists, policymakers, and researchers seeking in-depth insights into Scotland’s dynamic property market,” they said. “In 2024–25 the total value of residential sales was £22.7 billion, an increase of 10% when compared with 2023–24, and an increase of 45% when compared with 2014–15.”

Professional landlords with portfolios in key urban areas—especially Glasgow and Edinburgh—are already seeing the benefit of capital growth, rental demand and population inflows. With housing supply still constrained and local authorities increasingly reliant on the PRS to meet shortfalls, long-term investors are likely to find Scotland continues to offer stable returns.