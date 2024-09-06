Scottish government promises changes to rent control plans as landlord concerns grow

Scotland’s First Minister has indicated a shift in the government’s approach to rent controls, offering hope to landlord groups concerned about the impact of upcoming legislation. During his recent speech to the Scottish Parliament, John Swinney promised amendments to the proposed Housing Bill to protect tenants while encouraging investment in the private rental sector (PRS).

Landlords cautiously optimistic about rent control revisions

John Swinney, speaking about the government’s Programme for Government, outlined changes to the highly anticipated Housing Bill. “In progressing our proposals for rent controls, we will introduce amendments at stage two of the Housing Bill to ensure that tenants have the protection they need, and that Scotland is able to attract more investment to supplement the investment we are making through the public finances,” he told MSPs.

The government’s plans for long-term rent controls have sparked concern within the property industry, particularly among groups such as the Scottish Association of Landlords (SAL), who have warned that such controls could drive investors out of the sector.

John Blackwood, chief executive of SAL, expressed cautious optimism about the amendments but reiterated his reservations: “The Housing Minister has gone on record as wanting to reset the relationship between government and the private rented sector, a goal we share. The private rented sector will be key in solving Scotland’s housing crisis and we, as an industry, are keen to work with government to that end.”

Calls for investment in affordable housing

In addition to the changes to rent control proposals, Swinney announced plans to allocate nearly £600 million towards affordable housing initiatives. This includes £40 million dedicated to bringing existing homes into affordable use and a further £100 million to support the construction of 2,800 mid-market rental homes.

However, some in the property industry believe this won’t be enough to address the broader housing supply issues in Scotland. David Melhuish, director of the Scottish Property Federation, stressed the need for greater investment to tackle the chronic shortage of private rental homes. “The opportunity is still there to secure over £3bn of new funding for rental homes in Scotland, and it is vital that the Scottish Parliament seizes this chance to amend the Housing Bill,” said Melhuish.

Widespread economic impact

Landlords and property investors are closely watching the developments of the Housing Bill as it moves through the Scottish Parliament. Melhuish emphasised the urgency of the situation, saying, “There is no time to lose if we are to boost Scotland’s housing supply and gain the wider economic benefits this will bring.”

The ongoing debate over rent controls reflects broader concerns about the state of the housing market in Scotland, particularly as it grapples with rising demand and limited supply. For landlords and investors, the forthcoming legislative changes could be pivotal in determining the future of the PRS in Scotland. The government’s promise of amendments has provided some reassurance, but the final form of the Bill remains crucial for the sector’s stability and growth.