Savills unveils exclusive investor hub for buy-to-let investment opportunities

Leading property advisor Savills has launched a Residential Investor Hub, a private platform offering exclusive buy-to-let (BTL) investment opportunities. The free-to-join service is designed to give landlords and property investors access to off-market deals, discounted opportunities, and expert advice tailored to the BTL sector.

Tailored access to prime investments

The Residential Investor Hub, led by operations director Rob Wiggans, is positioned as a one-stop solution for both new and experienced investors. Wiggans, with over 13 years of expertise in residential property and land, highlighted the platform’s unique benefits:

“At a time of restructuring for the buy-to-let sector, the need to buy at an advantageous price and access expert advice is more important than ever,” Wiggans said.

The hub offers exclusive pre-launch and off-plan properties as well as completed new-build houses and apartments. Investors can also access market insights, research, and additional tools through the platform, helping them make informed decisions about their portfolios.

“Whether an experienced investor or just beginning the journey, the investor hub provides a targeted platform for expanding a residential investment portfolio,” Wiggans added.

A focus on landlord success

The launch of the Residential Investor Hub is part of Savills’ broader commitment to supporting landlords and investors during a challenging time for the sector. With rising regulatory requirements and changing market dynamics, tools like this are invaluable for staying ahead.

George Cardale, head of Residential Development Sales at Savills, emphasised the strong initial response to the service:

“The investor hub underlines the importance we place on growing our business and investing in areas that ultimately benefit our clients. We’ve been thrilled by the strong engagement from buy-to-let investors eager to use our free service.”

Cardale also highlighted the platform’s potential for growth, stating: “We look forward to expanding this further in 2025.”

Empowering landlords for the future

With the buy-to-let market undergoing significant changes, services like Savills’ Residential Investor Hub are essential tools for landlords looking to adapt and thrive. By offering exclusive access to prime investment opportunities and expert support, the hub provides a much-needed resource for those navigating the evolving property landscape.

As landlords continue to face pressures from regulations and rising costs, platforms like this one could play a key role in helping investors maximise returns. The question remains: will this innovation redefine how landlords approach the buy-to-let market in 2025? Only time will tell, but the signs point to a brighter future for proactive investors.