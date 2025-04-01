Conservatives and landlords unite to improve Renters’ Rights Bill

Leading landlords, property agents, and industry bodies have met with Conservative peers to discuss practical changes to the Renters’ Rights Bill, as it progresses through the House of Lords. The Bill, which seeks to eliminate Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, has prompted concerns from landlords about its potential impact on the private rented sector (PRS).

The roundtable event, organised by Tory Shadow Housing Minister Baroness Scott, brought together representatives from major industry players including Dexters, Propertymark, Get Living, and the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).

The meeting aimed to identify workable amendments to the Bill, rather than obstruct its passage through Parliament.

Landlords voice concerns over practicality, not principle

Despite speculation about possible legal challenges on human rights grounds, the NRLA and Propertymark have both distanced themselves from any suggestion of blocking the legislation outright.

Ben Beadle, CEO of the NRLA, clarified their position: “The NRLA has long accepted that Section 21 is going, and is not campaigning to retain it. Our focus remains solely on ensuring the Renters’ Rights Bill is workable in practice without undermining its core objectives.”

Beadle stressed that their goal is to shape the Bill so that it remains effective and practical for both tenants and landlords. “We have not been involved in any discussions about legal challenges related to the Renters’ Rights Bill,” he added.

This sentiment was echoed by Timothy Douglas, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Propertymark, who emphasised the industry’s intention to enhance the legislation rather than block it. “The meeting was a welcome opportunity to speak to peers about practical ways to improve the legislation. We want more detail if anything,” he explained.

“I don’t think the Tories are trying to scupper the Bill,” Douglas added, making it clear that constructive reform, not obstruction, is the priority.

Improving the bill for practicality and fairness

One of the key issues for landlords is ensuring that the Bill does not inadvertently drive them out of the market. The removal of Section 21 means landlords will lose a vital tool for regaining possession of their properties, particularly when tenants fall into arrears or cause severe damage.

The NRLA has repeatedly called for clear, workable grounds for possession, including better mechanisms for dealing with serious rent arrears. Without these safeguards, the organisation fears that landlords will be discouraged from offering rental accommodation — ultimately harming tenants by reducing the supply of homes.

Douglas from Propertymark also emphasised the need for clarity and precision in the Bill’s wording. “We need robust, well-defined processes so that landlords know where they stand. It’s about ensuring fairness for everyone involved,” he said.

Landlords have expressed frustration that the current wording of the Bill appears too heavily skewed towards tenant rights, without acknowledging the responsibilities and risks landlords face. As demand for rental properties continues to grow, maintaining a healthy balance is more important than ever.

Collaborative approach offers hope for landlords

The meeting, attended by influential organisations like Dexters, Get Living, and Propertymark, signals a united effort to ensure the Renters’ Rights Bill is both effective and fair.

Contrary to reports suggesting attempts to delay or block the Bill, the meeting highlighted a more constructive agenda. The emphasis was on refining the legislation to protect tenants while also acknowledging the legitimate concerns of landlords who provide essential housing services.

The NRLA, representing over 100,000 landlords, is keen to work alongside policymakers to strike a workable balance. Beadle’s comments highlight that the organisation is not resisting change, but rather seeking to ensure it is introduced sensibly.

“The Government has a genuine opportunity to create a system that works for both tenants and landlords,” said Beadle. “We want to make sure that when this Bill is implemented, it doesn’t backfire by driving decent landlords out of the market.”

The Renters’ Rights Bill remains under scrutiny in the House of Lords, with stakeholders from all sides keen to make their voices heard. As the debate continues, landlords will be hoping their concerns are not only acknowledged but addressed with practical amendments.