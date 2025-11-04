Rent payments to boost tenant credit scores under new Experian system

Tenants who consistently pay rent on time will soon see their credit scores rise, as Experian prepares to include rental data in its revamped scoring system. The credit agency says the change — coming as part of a broader overhaul to “better reflect everyday financial behaviours” — could reshape how lenders assess risk, indirectly helping landlords identify more reliable tenants.

Rent payments now recognised in credit scoring

According to Experian, rent payments will be treated much like mortgage or loan repayments, allowing tenants who opt in to build a stronger financial profile. The system, which currently caps at a score of 999, will be expanded to a new upper limit of 1,250, with more transparent feedback on how consumers can improve their standing.

The change comes as rental payments represent one of the biggest monthly financial commitments for millions of Britons — yet until now, they’ve had little impact on credit scores. The new model will also consider positive habits such as managing overdrafts and maintaining healthy credit card balances.

Experian confirmed that landlords will not need to take additional steps, but tenants must actively opt in for their rent data to be included. “As with other data we’ll soon be including in the updated score, this reflects that more lenders are now factoring in a positive rent history in their decisions,” the company said in a statement.

Implications for landlords and letting agents

For landlords, the inclusion of rent payments in credit scoring offers a potential win-win. Tenants who pay on time could be rewarded with better credit access, reducing financial stress and improving payment reliability. Letting agents may also benefit from having an additional layer of verification when screening prospective tenants — particularly those without a long borrowing history.

The move aligns with broader calls for fairer recognition of tenants’ financial discipline. In recent years, industry bodies like the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) have argued that rental payment records should contribute to credit assessments, given their consistency and size.

By highlighting responsible tenants, the system could also help distinguish between those who default due to hardship and those who consistently underperform — an important nuance for landlords balancing compassion with business prudence.

A fairer financial picture for tenants

Experian’s decision also modernises the language around credit. Negative-sounding categories such as “poor” and “very poor” are being replaced with neutral terms — Excellent, Very Good, Good, Fair, and Low — in a bid to make credit improvement more transparent. Those in the “Low” category will receive tailored advice on how to move up.

Verona Frankish, CEO of Yopa, recently noted that credit access remains a barrier for many renters who aspire to buy, even if they manage their finances well. For some landlords, therefore, the change could help renters eventually transition into homeownership — freeing up properties in an undersupplied rental market.

Still, some letting professionals warn that voluntary opt-ins could limit the impact unless rent reporting becomes standardised across agencies and platforms.

Editor’s view

Recognising rent payments in credit scores is long overdue — and could finally balance the scales for tenants who manage their obligations responsibly. For landlords, it’s a practical improvement that helps flag financially reliable tenants without extra red tape. The next step should be making rental data inclusion automatic, not optional, to ensure fairness across the market.

Author: Editorial team — UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 4 November 2025

Sources: Experian, BBC News, NRLA, Yopa, UK Finance

