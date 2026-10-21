Panorama exposes ghost tenants in £410m housing scandal

BBC Panorama has exposed alleged profiteering, neglect and benefit fraud in Birmingham’s supported housing sector, with investigators finding vulnerable residents left without heating while providers collected up to £23,000 a year per person in housing benefit.

The programme, The Big Housing Rip-Off, broadcast on 19 October, centres on exempt accommodation housing more than 34,000 people across the city. The Department for Work and Pensions paid out £410m for Birmingham supported housing in the last financial year alone.

Ministers already plan to license supported housing, and last night’s evidence will sharpen that timetable. Any landlord operating in or near the sector should read the signals now, because tougher oversight and reputational fallout are both on the way.

£443 a week collected while resident went without heat

Panorama examined Second City Support Ltd, which managed a Birmingham property on behalf of Dawson Housing. Dawson received £443 a week in housing benefit for one resident’s accommodation and support, equal to around £23,000 a year.

The resident, Alysha, said she received little support after escaping domestic abuse and alleged residents endured eight days without heating or hot water. Dawson disputed the claims, pointing to regular face-to-face assistance, though its lawyers accepted communication shortcomings.

The programme also examined companies owned by Darren Davey, property businessman, including Second City Housing Properties. Land Registry records showed the company bought one property for £191,000 in 2024 and sold it for £410,000 a year later. Davey said the business spent about £150,000 on renovations and associated costs. BBC analysis found Davey received £2.9m in dividends and more than £900,000 in salary over three financial years, which he said related to wider business interests rather than supported housing alone.

Ghost tenants and calls for criminal penalties

Investigators were repeatedly told about ghost tenants, people listed as residents but not living in the properties, with benefit still claimed for them. One Facebook advertiser reportedly sought seven or eight individuals for such an arrangement and asked undercover reporters for Universal Credit details and National Insurance numbers, allegedly confirming the people would not need to live there.

Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, described the practice as fraud and called for criminal penalties. Some managing agents used social media to attract residents with offers of free rooms, games consoles and holidays, the programme found.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on the supported housing licensing plan targeting rogue providers, which set out how a permit regime could squeeze out operators who cannot evidence real support. The Norfolk agent sentenced over a £48,858 fraud underlined that courts already jail agents who siphon client money. Panorama’s findings raise the stakes for the whole exempt sector.

What this means for landlords

If you lease to supported housing providers: audit your operator now, asking for support delivery records and occupancy evidence before the licensing regime arrives

audit your operator now, asking for support delivery records and occupancy evidence before the licensing regime arrives If you manage exempt accommodation: expect scrutiny of voids, sign-ups and benefit claims, and keep documentation that proves every resident lives where you say they do

expect scrutiny of voids, sign-ups and benefit claims, and keep documentation that proves every resident lives where you say they do Watch for: the supported housing licensing timetable tightening after Panorama, plus possible DWP pressure on inflated weekly claims

the supported housing licensing timetable tightening after Panorama, plus possible DWP pressure on inflated weekly claims Reputation risk is real: the BBC investigation names companies and sums, so association with a shamed operator can stain a portfolio

the BBC investigation names companies and sums, so association with a shamed operator can stain a portfolio Bottom line: legitimate supported housing remains needed and fundable, but ghost-tenant economics are finished – distance yourself fast

Editor’s view

£410m of public money with residents left cold is the sort of television that moves ministers. Licensing was already coming for supported housing; Panorama just gave it a public deadline. Serious operators should welcome the clean-up and help shape it.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 21 October 2026

Sources: BBC Panorama, BBC News

Related reading: Supported housing licensing plan targets rogue providers

