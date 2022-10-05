Councils home in on support

Updates on housing health and safety requirements, housing benefit, Universal Credit, rent pricing and information on the White Paper A Fairer Private Rented Sector, will all feature in Landlords Forum being held by North Yorkshire’s Richmondshire District Council next month.

Scheduled for the afternoon of 26 October, the three-hour event is open to private landlords, estate agents and any other organisation with an interest in private sector housing.

Landlords can register your interest by contacting Kate Cole, Private Sector Housing Link Officer, on 01748 901142 or by emailing kate.cole@richmondshire.gov.uk.

Meanwhile, to secure an affordable supply of temporary accommodation needed because of the growing demand for housing, Redbridge Council has invested £45m in a housing purchase and repair programme. The investment, it said, will allow the council to buy, repair and refurbish a mixture of two and three-bedroom properties with the current emphasis on the larger units.

To help tackle the growing problem and rising number of homeless households and the increasing cost of accommodation, it has also committed to building 600 new affordable homes by 2024 and procuring temporary properties which can be constructed ‘at pace’ on council-owned land.

Further information from the council’s Home Ownership Team.