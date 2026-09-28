NRLA sets five priorities for 2030 rental energy roadmap

The National Residential Landlords Association and Energy Saving Trust have set out five priorities they say are needed to deliver tougher rental energy standards by 2030, including more installer capacity, accessible finance and properly resourced enforcement.

The joint briefing, published on 28 September after a parliamentary roundtable, calls on the Government to issue a clear implementation roadmap for the private rented sector. It is a request for delivery detail rather than a new legal requirement, but its authors warn that the remaining four years leave little room for delay.

Landlords deciding when to improve lower-rated homes now face a practical choice: plan work around repairs, refinancing and voids, or risk joining a late rush for contractors and funding if the final standard arrives without enough preparation time.

Five priorities for the 2030 rental energy plan

The briefing identifies five areas where the organisations want clearer action. They are installer skills and quality assurance; finance that makes early investment workable; impartial advice through the proposed Warm Homes Agency; stronger enforcement and consumer protection; and support for tenants, particularly those who may need help using low-carbon technology.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said the proposed framework had become more workable after changes announced earlier this year, but warned that delivery was now the test. He said: “2030 may sound some way off, but in retrofit terms it is just around the corner. If investment is left until the final years, we risk a scramble for installers, finance and advice that drives up costs and makes the Government’s targets harder to achieve.”

The call does not settle what every landlord will have to install, nor does it replace the final regulations, exemptions or enforcement rules. The authors are asking ministers to set those details out early enough for lenders, councils, installers and property owners to prepare together.

EPC C planning needs property-level decisions

Landlords should not treat the briefing as a reason to commission work without checking each home. A current EPC, the condition of the building, heating and ventilation, tenant needs, lease terms and the timing of other repairs all affect the most sensible route. The latest Landlord Knowledge analysis of earlier EPC upgrades found that 51.8 percent of tracked rentals initially rated F or G had improved only as far as E, leaving many properties potentially short of a future EPC C threshold.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on HMO landlords moving ahead on energy upgrades, which showed that some shared-home investors have already pushed beyond the minimum. The new briefing points to a wider concern: a policy target can be hard to deliver if the market waits for the final months before acting.

The joint NRLA and Energy Saving Trust briefing says low-cost loans and clearer advice should sit alongside standards. That matters for landlords with homes that need several measures, where a rushed sequence of isolated improvements can cost more than coordinating work with planned maintenance.

A late retrofit rush could raise costs

The report’s clearest warning is about capacity. Training takes time, and installers are less likely to invest in people and equipment without confidence about the pipeline of work. Councils would also need resources to enforce the rules consistently rather than reacting after the deadline.

There is a limitation for investors to keep in mind. This is a cross-sector recommendation, not a Government announcement of a grant, a loan product or a revised EPC timetable. Its value lies in spelling out the decisions ministers have yet to make and the risks of leaving them unresolved.

What this means for landlords

If a rental is below EPC C: obtain property-specific advice and use a planned repair, refinance or void to assess the least disruptive route to improvement.

obtain property-specific advice and use a planned repair, refinance or void to assess the least disruptive route to improvement. Watch for: final regulations, exemptions, enforcement guidance and any finance support, because the briefing does not change the legal standard by itself.

final regulations, exemptions, enforcement guidance and any finance support, because the briefing does not change the legal standard by itself. For portfolio owners: map the lower-rated homes first so installer availability and cash flow can be managed before demand intensifies.

map the lower-rated homes first so installer availability and cash flow can be managed before demand intensifies. Bottom line: the NRLA and Energy Saving Trust want delivery decisions made early; waiting for the last year could limit choice and increase costs.

Editor’s view

The sector does not need another vague signal that upgrades are coming. It needs usable rules, workable finance and enough skilled people to carry out the work. Landlords should plan from the evidence available, while refusing to mistake an industry call for final law.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 28 September 2026

Sources: National Residential Landlords Association, Energy Saving Trust

Related reading: Morningstar: 52% of upgraded rentals stop at EPC E

