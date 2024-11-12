most tenants managing rent with ease, government survey reveals

New data from the English Housing Survey shows that the majority of tenants in the UK’s private rental sector are comfortable paying rent, with over 70% reporting “no issues” with affordability. The latest findings, published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, provide insight into tenants’ experiences in the current rental market.

Most tenants find rent manageable, survey shows

The survey reports that of the 4.6 million households renting from private landlords in England, 71% confirmed they had no problems affording their rent. In contrast, only 5% of tenants were behind on rent payments. On average, private renters allocate about one-third of their household income to rent, a higher percentage than homeowners with mortgages (18%) and social tenants (26%).

While rent affordability remains stable for many, the data challenges the widespread belief that insecurity in the private rental sector is rampant. Claims about tenants facing regular threats of eviction are scrutinised by the survey, which found that most private renters have spent an average of 4.3 years in their current home—a figure that has remained consistent over recent years.

Revisiting eviction concerns

The survey’s findings also shed light on the topic of “no-fault” evictions, a practice that some tenant advocacy groups argue disproportionately affects renters. However, only 9% of renters who moved in the past three years reported having been evicted or asked to leave by their landlord. In the majority of these cases, the landlord’s decision was motivated by plans to sell or repurpose the property, rather than issues related to the tenancy itself.

Yet, the survey highlighted ongoing concerns about housing quality. Around 21% of private rental properties fell short of the Decent Homes Standard, showing a slight improvement from 23% in 2019. Comparatively, only 14% of owner-occupied homes and 10% of social housing failed to meet these standards.

Calls for improved housing standards

Allison Thompson, National Lettings Managing Director at Leaders Romans Group, reflected on these figures, suggesting that the Decent Homes Standard, which currently does not apply to the private rental sector, could see changes in upcoming reforms. “While it’s positive that four out of five PRS homes are considered decent, there is still room for improvement,” she commented, emphasising the need for standards that fully address the quality of private rental properties.

As the government continues to debate potential rental reforms, these survey findings highlight both positive aspects of the private rental sector and areas requiring closer attention. Questions about affordable housing, security of tenure, and property standards are expected to play a central role in future policy decisions.