Mortgage works cuts rates and adds cashback deals to support limited company landlords

Landlords using limited companies to manage their property portfolios are being handed a timely financial boost, as The Mortgage Works announces a series of interest rate cuts and launches a new cashback mortgage range. The changes, effective from Thursday 17 April, are set to bolster landlord confidence as the buy-to-let sector navigates a period of renewed optimism and shifting regulation.

Fresh incentives for limited company landlords

The headline announcement includes rate reductions of up to 0.25% on selected two and five-year fixed rate products, specifically designed for limited company structures. The biggest cut applies to the five-year fixed rate limited company product, which now sits at 5.34% (down from 5.59%) with a £1,495 fee and up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV). It comes with a free valuation to further sweeten the deal.

Buy-to-let and let-to-buy borrowers not operating through a limited company will also see reductions of up to 0.20%. For example, the buy-to-let two-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) is dropping to 3.14% with a 3% fee, available up to 65% LTV. Similarly, the five-year fixed rate product will fall to 4.34% with a £1,495 fee, available up to 75% LTV.

New cashback mortgage range launched

Alongside rate reductions, The Mortgage Works has launched a brand-new suite of five-year fixed rate remortgage deals tailored for limited companies. These products include a generous £750 cashback and free valuations, making them particularly attractive to portfolio landlords looking to offset rising costs.

The new range includes:

5.69% five-year fixed rate with no fee

5.29% five-year fixed rate with a £3,995 fee

4.99% five-year fixed rate with a 3% fee

All are available up to 75% LTV and come with remortgage-only eligibility.

Joe Avarne, Senior Manager at The Mortgage Works, commented: “These latest rate cuts across our mortgage range should come as great news for landlords and will position The Mortgage Works as one of the most competitive lenders in the market. The introduction of our limited company cashback range also shows how we continue to innovate and enhance our product range to ensure we meet the needs of landlords. We know that the £750 cashback will be a welcome benefit for customers remortgaging to The Mortgage Works.”

Timing couldn’t be better for buy-to-let market

The announcement lands at a moment when many landlords are reconsidering portfolio structures due to tax changes and regulatory pressure. Limited company ownership models have grown increasingly popular thanks to more favourable tax treatment, particularly in light of Section 24 mortgage interest relief restrictions for individual landlords.

With interest rates edging downward since late 2024 and inflation now beginning to ease, the remortgage market is heating up again. Lenders that can offer compelling deals are likely to gain significant traction, especially among seasoned landlords managing multiple properties. For those using limited companies, access to cashback offers and more competitive rates may prove to be a deciding factor in switching providers.

Landlord organisations such as the NRLA have long called for lenders to do more to support those operating within professional structures. Today’s move by The Mortgage Works is being seen by many as a step in the right direction.