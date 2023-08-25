Michael Gove to Engage with Landlords at Upcoming NRLA Event

This October, landlords will have the unique opportunity to express their views on Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s policies. Michael Gove has been announced as the keynote speaker for the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) conference, scheduled for October 24.

The event, chaired by BBC’s esteemed Clive Myrie, will take place at the prominent National Conference Centre in Birmingham. According to the association, attendees will receive insights into impending rental reforms, the consequent effects on the Private Rented Sector, along with discussions on mortgages, investment, finance, and other pertinent industry topics.

Ben Beadle, NRLA chief, shared his thoughts on the upcoming conference: “With an outstanding host in Clive Myrie and a wealth of exceptional speakers, this is the event to be at for all those with an interest in the Private Rented Sector. Most importantly though, it is an ideal opportunity for the Secretary of State to set out his plans to ensure a thriving private rented sector. I hope that he will also be informed by the views of the 500 plus landlords and letting agent delegates already signed up to attend, who are doing great work in difficult circumstances.”