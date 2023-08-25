Land Registry Chief Sheds Light on Accelerating Property Transactions

The Digital Property Market Steering Group (DPMSG), a pioneering collaboration between eminent leaders in the property sector, has unveiled “Property with a View”. This fresh podcast series offers listeners an insider perspective on the intricacies of the property market.

Taking the helm as presenter is Mike Harlow, HM Land Registry’s Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Customer & Strategy. Throughout the series, Harlow engages in insightful conversations with esteemed figures from the property realm, delving into the necessary shifts to expedite the home buying process.

In the debut episode, now accessible via multiple podcast platforms and YouTube, Harlow joins Beth Rudolf of the Home Buying and Selling Group. Together, they explore the pressing need for reforms in the property market, spotlighting the initiatives of the HBSG and discussing how providing upfront information can catalyse the much-needed transformation.

Reflecting on the current state, Harlow remarks, “There is consensus across the property sector that the process of buying and selling residential or commercial property is unnecessarily complicated, opaque and stressful for all those involved. If information about properties was available immediately to all concerned and everything was handled digitally, it could speed up the property market and reduce the stress and risk of failed transactions.”

Highlighting past endeavours, he further states, “There has been some progress since the Land Registration Act 2002 was introduced with the hope that ‘e-conveyancing’, which it enabled in law, but the job of modernising the process has proved more challenging than envisaged and one that no single institution can achieve on its own.”

Listeners can anticipate the second instalment of “Property with a View” in the coming month.

The DPMSG, laucnhed earlier this month, and its founding members include: The Law Society; The Conveyancing Association; Council for Licensed Conveyancers; The Society of Licensed Conveyancers; Solicitors Regulation Authority; Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors; Chartered Institute of Legal Executives; CILEx Regulation; Council of Property Search Organisations; Propertymark; The Building Societies Association; UK Finance and HM Land Registry.