Limited company buy-to-let: Landlords 3x more confident with broker support

Landlords incorporating their portfolios into limited companies are three times more confident when using a broker versus going direct to a lender, according to new research by Coventry for intermediaries. As tax pressures and regulatory changes mount, the findings point to a growing appetite for specialist support—especially in the complex world of limited company buy-to-let.

Specialist advice trumps lowest rate as landlords seek clarity

The data shows 55% of landlords who plan to use a broker feel “very confident” navigating limited company BTL. That’s a sharp contrast to the 20% confidence level among those going direct to lenders.

Top of the list? Tax. A third of landlords (32%) cited tax implications as the area they most need help with, followed closely by understanding long-term benefits (31%) and transferring properties into a company structure (30%).

“Landlords are looking for clarity and expert advice—not just the cheapest deal,” said Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry for intermediaries. “Incorporating a BTL portfolio can be complex and, at times, overwhelming.”

Importantly, 40% of landlords now rate broker expertise above competitive rates (37%), a shift that reinforces the importance of advisory services in a post-interest-rate-boom era.

Rise in incorporation prompts questions about future-proofing portfolios

With the government still weighing changes to property taxation—and the phasing out of Section 21 looming—the buy-to-let market has become increasingly sensitive to legal structure. Many landlords now see limited company ownership as a route to tax efficiency and long-term flexibility, particularly when planning for retirement or inheritance.

It’s not just established landlords making the switch. Brokers report that less experienced clients are asking more questions than ever. In fact, 70% of brokers said they’ve seen a rise in clients asking about limited company BTL, though confidence among newer brokers is lower—only one in seven handling fewer than five cases a year feel fully equipped to advise.

Tom Hutchinson, a portfolio landlord in Bristol, told us: “Incorporating was daunting—I nearly gave up halfway. But my broker walked me through the tax position, got me the right mortgage, and helped avoid some very costly missteps.”

Brokers urged to focus on relationships, not just rates

As the limited company buy to let trend gathers pace, brokers who position themselves as long-term partners rather than just deal-makers stand to benefit most. One-third (33%) of landlords say they want brokers to understand their financial goals and provide holistic advice—not just complete the transaction.

Jonathan Stinton agrees: “This is a real opportunity for brokers to position themselves as trusted partners, reduce client stress, and build long-term relationships in a growing market.”

Coventry’s report, The broker’s guide to limited company BTL mortgages, calls on intermediaries to proactively explain the incorporation process, set clear expectations, and maintain regular contact throughout. With regulatory scrutiny increasing and portfolio finance becoming more nuanced, the value of tailored guidance has never been higher.

For landlords, moving to a limited company structure is rarely straightforward — but with the right support, it can offer long-term advantages in a shifting market. And for brokers, it’s no longer just about the cheapest deal—it’s about confidence, clarity, and client care that goes beyond the application form.