Lessons in house values

Houses close to an Ofsted-rated ‘outstanding’ school are likely to command a premium price. And never more so than in Sunderland, it seems.

The financial comparison site Money.co.uk found that in this north-eastern city, average house prices were on average £50,000 – or 40 per cent – higher in areas with ‘outstanding ‘ schools. In Durham, the uplift was £61,000, or 32 per cent, and in Blackpool £85,000 or 30 per cent.

But not all ‘outstanding’ schools ensured premium house prices. In Wakefield, average prices close to such schools were actually £97,000, or 32 per cent lower than the average for the city. In Wolverhampton the average was £50,000 less, or 31 per cent, and in Watford £197,000 less or 22 per cent.

The area with the most ‘outstanding’ schools was found to be Kensington and Chelsea with 60 per cent of schools being rated ‘outstanding’. And that with the lowest number of ‘outstanding’ schools was the Isle of White which has no schools rated ‘outstanding’.