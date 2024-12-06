LendInvest cuts 10bps on BTL rates and expands expat mortgage criteria

LendInvest (LSE: LINV), the UK’s leading property finance platform, has announced a 10-basis-point (bps) reduction in rates for its 5- and 7-year fixed buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages. Alongside this, the company has expanded its expat BTL range to cater to retired and self-employed expatriates, marking a significant enhancement to its offerings.

New rates across key BTL products

the 5-year fixed-rate BTL mortgages now start at 4.79% for standard properties at 75% loan-to-value (LTV). Small houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) with up to six bedrooms are priced at 4.89%, while small multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) of up to six units start at 4.94%. the 10bps rate reduction applies across a variety of LendInvest’s 5-year fixed-rate products, including expat BTLs, bridge-to-let mortgages, larger HMOs (up to 15 bedrooms), MUFBs (up to 10 units), and holiday lets.

For brokers’ clients looking for long-term payment security, 7-year fixed-rate mortgages are also included in the reduction, with added incentives like cashback offers of up to £350.

Expanded support for expats

Based on broker feedback, LendInvest has enhanced its expat BTL criteria to include retired customers and self-employed expats with UK-earned income. previously, expat applicants were required to meet a £50,000 employment income threshold, but the updated criteria now assess income on a per-application basis, rather than per applicant, offering broader access to funding.

These changes are designed to help british citizens living abroad expand their property portfolios, even into retirement, making LendInvest’s expat BTL range one of the most inclusive on the market.

Simplified processes for brokers

LendInvest’s mortgage portal continues to streamline the application process, offering instant decisions in principle (DIPs), fast underwriting, and direct access to a team of experts capable of handling complex deals.

Sophie mitchell-charman, commercial director at LendInvest, said:

“Our goal has always been to make property finance simple and accessible. with this rate reduction and expanded expat BTL range, brokers can better support their clients, whether they are portfolio landlords, limited companies, or first-time buyers. we’re committed to helping british citizens, wherever they are, continue building their property portfolios.”